England center Manu Tuilagi (32 years, 60 caps) will be committed to Bayonne for the next two seasons, Canal+ said on Monday. The current cell player was looking for a project in France.

Manu Tuilagi and Beyoncé, done! A substitute in last Saturday’s match against France, the Sale center has been an iconic player in De La Rose’s XV for more than ten years but has been in the hunt for a Top 14 project for several weeks. When Perpignan and Montpellier made enquiries, we told you that Bayonne had stepped in to try and sign the former Leicester player. This Monday, Canal+ Announced that English international center Aviron will sign a contract with Beyoncé for the next two seasons. After approaching several international players such as Francis Cily or Stuart McCloskey, the Basque club may have found a rare gem with the British Lion.

Medical exam this Monday?

According to Rugby Pass, the England international was expected to undergo medical tests alongside Jean-Dougère this Monday, while the man’s physical form raises questions. Tuilagi has missed a number of matches in recent years and his state of health may have deterred many other candidates for his arrival. When local Payo Mascarditz left the club during the season to join Agen, Bayonne will have his back in the middle of the field…