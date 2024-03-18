Sports

transfer. Top 14 – Manu Tuilgi will have committed two years to Bayonne

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 38 1 minute read

England center Manu Tuilagi (32 years, 60 caps) will be committed to Bayonne for the next two seasons, Canal+ said on Monday. The current cell player was looking for a project in France.

Manu Tuilagi and Beyoncé, done! A substitute in last Saturday’s match against France, the Sale center has been an iconic player in De La Rose’s XV for more than ten years but has been in the hunt for a Top 14 project for several weeks. When Perpignan and Montpellier made enquiries, we told you that Bayonne had stepped in to try and sign the former Leicester player. This Monday, Canal+ Announced that English international center Aviron will sign a contract with Beyoncé for the next two seasons. After approaching several international players such as Francis Cily or Stuart McCloskey, the Basque club may have found a rare gem with the British Lion.

Medical exam this Monday?

According to Rugby Pass, the England international was expected to undergo medical tests alongside Jean-Dougère this Monday, while the man’s physical form raises questions. Tuilagi has missed a number of matches in recent years and his state of health may have deterred many other candidates for his arrival. When local Payo Mascarditz left the club during the season to join Agen, Bayonne will have his back in the middle of the field…

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 38 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

After Herve Renard’s loan spell in Ivory Coast, the page has definitely turned for the Blues.

4 weeks ago

Manchester City Streaming: How to Watch the Match Live?

1 week ago

Mercato – PSG: He announced Mbappé’s decision live!

January 15, 2024

The match between Udinese and AC Milan was interrupted minutes after racist insults aimed at Frenchman Mike Magnan.

January 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button