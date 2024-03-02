Match: Mbappé, Mbappé, Mbappé, the match, Real Sociedad, Luis Enrique’s Conference after Monaco/PSG (0-0)

After his team’s good draw in Monaco, Luis Enrique answered questions from the press and, after three unnecessary questions about Mbappé, who left during the break by selection, he spoke about the match, both sides or even Real’s preparation. Sociedad/PSG.

Was Kylian Mbappé’s exit at half-time following his contact with Maripan a precaution or a tactical choice?

“It’s 100% the coach’s decision. (For what reason?) Sooner or later we’ll have to get used to playing without Kylian. My goal as a coach is always to find the best for the team, what I believe is best for the team. »

Can you explain to us your management of Mbappé? You’ve never taken him out before except for injury and he’s out for the 3rd time in a row. Have a problem with Mbappé? Do you think you have a better chance of winning without it?

“I’m not going to come to that game. I am a professional and I have already answered your colleague and I do not want to say anything else. There’s no problem with that… she’s just handling the situation as best she can. Which I think is the best way. »

This is the second draw in a row ahead of Real Sociedad (Tuesday in the Champions League). With this management of Mbappé, are you not risking creating controversy at a time when the team needs to calm down?

“(Sarcastic) Three out of three, hat trick. Three questions, three times on the same topic, that’s a hat trick. The same answer… I scored a hat-trick, even more, and even in the Champions, I scored a hat-trick… But so my answer is the same… (Translator translates then adds) Let’s go to the fourth similar question. .. I never scored a “poker” (quadruplet) goal, I scored one against Ahletic Bilbao, scored four goals but they disallowed the fourth…”

Regarding the match, how did you find your players this evening? It was complicated at times before the last half hour, what do you think of your team’s match?

“I think it was a match that was played in two stages. The first half where the opponent generated more chances and created more danger, while we clearly could not reach the opponent’s goal. But in the second half it completely changed for me, and not only in the last half hour, we were better than Monaco and we had more chances and we could have won the match. We could have lost it in the first half and that’s why I think my result was justified. »

So you preferred the second half to the first?

” Undoubtedly. If it means, “Did we play better?”, yes, we played better in the second half. »

Was it a good rehearsal before the Champions League?

“Yes it was a good rehearsal… Before the match, I said that there are similarities with Real Sociedad because the quality of their individuals is high, like the Monaco players, and we could see that clearly.. Real Sociedad is a Champions League player. is a team, which is used to playing matches like this. It will be a very difficult game in San Sebastian because we are going to play a return match against an opponent who has to catch up and who will take risks. To do so. I think it is good was prepared.”