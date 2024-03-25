Sports

Top 14 – Audience: Bordeaux-Bagles – Toulouse record for the canal + with an unprecedented peak

During the clash between Bordeaux-Bagels and Toulouse this Sunday evening, Canal + Channel achieved an excellent audience, the best of the season in this configuration. 726,000 viewers, on average, tuned in to watch what is shaping up to be the most exciting match of the season.

If the champagne should have been foaming after a respectable success against Toulouse (31-28) at Union Bordeaux-Bagles, it was probably the same at Canal Studios! The fourth channel enjoyed a very good audience during the meeting between the Bordeaux club and the French champions. Communicating on its social networks, the figure announced an average viewership of 726,000 viewers for the 19th day of this closed session. This corresponds to a 3.2% audience share.

Peaking at over 1 million viewers

Additionally, the peak of 1,012,000 viewers was also reached at the start of the match at 9:11 pm. With these figures, Canal+ achieved its best ever audience for a Sunday evening match. With Eric Bale and Marc Levermont on commentary, the French international’s clash also received the best rating from viewers with 16.51/20.

