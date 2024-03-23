Top 14 – “Victory is for the supporters”: Find out the post-match reactions after USAP’s success in Oyonnax (14-15)

USAP won this Saturday evening in Oyonnax (14-15) in a suspenseful finish. First reactions, hot.

David Marty, USAP head coach

“We knew it was going to be complicated here. Oyonnax put a lot of intensity on the rucks. We struggled with kick-off reception and possessions. We had twenty minutes at the end of the first half where we didn’t score goals, but we weighed in on the match. It counts in the end. Then we had a good second half and we scored this try (from Ali Crossdale, 53E) which does us good. This is one of the rare matches where we have a balance in attack and defence. Discipline allows us to win.

About the supporters, I don’t have too many adjectives… They are amazing! They deserve this win. Victory is for them. When the players arrived at the stadium, with this atmosphere, they felt they were on a mission.

Now with seven matches left, anything can happen. I’m not going to make plans on a comet. This match was decisive, we won. And next week, it will probably become even more important. Furthermore, Castres has only lost at home. But let’s enjoy this evening!”

Tristan Labotley, USAP Second Line

“It was important to take these points to get away from these 14E In this type of match, the venue is an important point. The first half was a bit strange. Then in the second half, we were a little more relaxed. We decided to do the simple things, refocus on the essentials. We managed to come back well after the injuries, that was good. We are happy to give back what the supporters gave us before the match. We had the impression of reaching Aime-Giral!”

Joe Al Abd, manager of Oyonax

“It is not the first time that there is room to win. But the high level comes down to the details. Tonight, a small point difference is a lot. It is a difficult evening for us. There are things where we need to be better. In the second half , we can’t score goals. We make too many mistakes. You can’t win a match by making too many mistakes. Our players are affected by this result. It’s sad. We know it’s going to be difficult for us. We’re not going to hide our faces. “