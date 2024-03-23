Andrik turns the match on its head
England miss their chance
This gala match went in favor of Brazil
Impressive throughout, Gareth Southgate’s side failed to convert their chances in the absence of their goalscorer Harry Kane.
For its part, Brazil remained strong from start to finish with an inexperienced hinge (Baraldo – Bruno). Note that Andrik (17 years old), a future Real Madrid player, scored his first goal at international level.
It’s over!
On the counter-attack Andrik finds himself alone in the duel against Pickford… but his strike is too axiomatic. The effort was blocked by the English goalkeeper. He cannot throw the ball again. Arthur Dias Correa blows the whistle at the end of the game! Brazil won 1-0 at Wembley.
last chance…
Angle to follow for rice…
Rashford’s head!
He had an equal player. Bowen’s cross goes past Danilo and lands on the head of the Manchester United striker… who misses his move.
4 minutes of added time
England will have an extra four minutes to try and turn this match around which is escaping them.
Rashford falls in the box!
No penalty, signals the referee. The British removed two defenders before striking.
Andrik wants to start a fire
The goal completely baffled the 17-year-old. To get to the area, he tries a big pull on Konsa who managed to anticipate his move.
The appearance is completely changed
The British did not understand their strong point. Now, the Brazilians continue the attack… Anderic misses a double thanks to a good release from Pickford.
Andric’s first international goal
Vinicius Jr. inherited the ball after a dunk error. But in the area, Pickford pulls his effort back… but young Andrić follows up and scores an empty net. 1 to 0 for Brazil.
BUUUT from Brazil
Big mistake restarting the dunk. Brazil opened the scoring!!!
Less rhythm in this second period
Organisms are definitely affected after a very intense first period. Now England control the ball without being dangerous.
More changes on the English side
It’s a friendly match so Gareth Southgate takes advantage of that.
Coby Maino (18 years old) gets his first cap, replacing Gallagher.
Marcus Rashford replaces Anthony Gordon, a good sports writer.
What a mess from Bowen
The English player makes a great entry. On the right, he puts away Rafinha and Beraldo, before being picked up by Bruno Guimaraes.
Substitute for Brazil
Dorival Jr. will try to inject fresh blood into the Selecao.
Andres Pereira has been included in place of Lucas Paqueta.
Young star Andrik (17 years old) replaces his future teammate at Real Madrid, Rodrigo.
Brazil with eleven in his camp
They are troubled and timid. From now on, the Brazilians are playing with two leaders in attack, Rodrigo and Vinicius.
First changes of the meeting
Three returns for three Lions.
Jude Bellingham, slightly injured, gives way to Bowen who gives Stones the armband.
Joe Gomez replaces Ben Chilwell.
Harry Maguire comes out in favor of a dunk.
Lucas Paqueta provides some pace
These are positive steps for Brazil. After a brilliant move, Paqueta curls a left-footed effort from 25 meters that goes a few centimeters past Pickford’s top corner.
Bellingham’s lob attempt
Brazil retreats and Jude Bellingham tries to take advantage, but misses his move completely.
Stone strike…
Another free warning for the Selecao. John Stones is in on the action and takes his chance… but his shot escapes Bento’s frame.
The warm-up intensifies on the substitute side
Changes should happen in a few minutes…
A difficult return from the locker room for the Selecao
For ten minutes now, they are no longer pressing, they are pushing the Brazilians back. The Dorival juniors hit back.
Gordon re…
The English invasion is more and more pressing. Anthony Gordon delivers a great cross down the right, but once again Bruno is alert…
Bento Parade
Gordon gets the ball back alone at the far post, but Bento makes a brilliant save that saves Brazil.
Corner to England
The Three Lions start this second half well. On a very good cross from Ballyham, Bruno is forced to clear the ball?
Rodrigo on the ground
Big contact with Gallagher that forces him to volunteer. All his teammates came to check on him. The Brazilian gets up, it should be good…
Resume the meeting
Everything remains to be done in this part. English and Brazilians are back to back (0-0).
Lucas Paqueta in every move
We had almost forgotten it. Lucas Paqueta (26 years old) marked this first period, controlling the entire Brazilian game. A very good return to selection after six banned matches due to an investigation by the English Football Federation (FIA) for sports betting.
half time
That’s the end of a very intense first leg between Brazil and England. No goals, but Wembley enjoys the spectacle. A half marked by an injury to Kyle Walker.
Judd Belligham hits all the balls
Offensively, all balls pass through Real Madrid’s center which spreads out in midfield.
2 minutes of added time
There is almost no downtime in this first period.
The corners keep coming for the English
Two corners in a row. Declan Rice and Phil Foden look for a solution from a corner. But Brazil’s defense is in place.
Miss Maguire
The central defender misses his recovery completely. Rafinha steals the ball from him in the area and finds himself facing Pickford… He tries to finish it off at ground level, but misses his move, not on target.
Wendell foul
Foden comes on to provoke in Brazil’s half of the field. Wendell is forced to make a mistake.
Paketa Post Sta
This is the opportunity for the first period! The Brazilians fired up first Rafinha, then Rodrigo… and finally Lucas Paqueta, who took his chance. Pickford is saved by his post.
Yellow card against Paqueta
Accumulating demerits, the Brazilian receives a yellow card.
It’s all Vinicius for the moment in Consa…
The Brazilian was once again on an impressive dribbling sequence. But Ezri Konsa lingers and manages to stop the left winger’s mad rush. For first choice, the full-back shows a lot of maturity.
The pace is steadily increasing
After Brazil’s second chance, the intensity in this meeting does not weaken. England attack again and Jude Bellingham gets another free kick after a foul by Joao Gomes.
It’s Gordon’s turn to take his chance
Led entirely by Judd Bellingham on the counter. Anthony Gordon pounces and enters the pivot… he rolls but Bruno is in the way. This shot was on target!
Oh Maguire’s face
Gallagher gets a very good free kick… Ben Chilwell gets a header from Harry Maguire that doesn’t suit the Three Lions. It was hot on Brazil’s goal…
Kyle Walker comes out
The side can no longer hold its place. Ezri Konsa replaces him, the Aston Villa player experiences his first match…
What a start to the match!
This seat keeps all its promises. The actors are all technically very accurate and the actions move from one target to another.
English reaction
Gallagher finds Watkins in the penalty area. He takes his chance, but Bruno brushes the ball away and prevents the striker from aiming his shot.
New Vinicius Festival
In the area, the left winger fumbles once, twice… and collapses. No penalty, signals the referee.
Concerns surround Kyle Walker…
His defense could be costly… The right back clutches his thigh, leaving the field for the moment.
Yellow card against Jude Bellingham
Gross foul from the midfielder. A logical yellow card.
Huge opportunity for Vinicius
What a call from a Real Madrid player! Lucas Paqueta launches Vinicius Jr., outside leg. The Brazilian dislodges Pickford with a small low ball… but Walker pushes back on his line!
Brazil’s Big Rank
The midfield is set up next to Selecao… Paqueta and Guimaraes, very technically sound, make the difference and transmit to Rodrigo who takes his chance… He’s on target, but Pickford is on the way.
Chilwell looks after him
This time, it’s the left side who takes his chance, centering the far post. But no one can find his left leg.
Big mistake from Paqueta…
New Brazilian foul … tackle from behind on Gallagher by Lucas Paqueta. Free kick at the same spot.
Oh Foden’s free kick…
This free kick from Foden works well… he takes his chance straight on, but it goes to the right and it’s off target.
Jude Bellingham is already very active
High pressure on the English side. Jude Belligham retrieves the ball and passes it to Gordon. Foul by Brazil, free kick thirty meters to the left of the goal.
The match begins!
After this beautiful tribute, Portuguese referee Artur Dias Correa starts the game.
A minute of applause for Terry Venables
Before the match, both countries and 80,000 supporters paid tribute to Terry Venables (80), who died last November.
Brazil rebuilds for Copa America
Three months before the Copa America, Brazilians are looking for certainty. After several months of delay regarding the selection of a new coach, the Brazilian Federation (CBF) has selected Dorival Junior who will experience his first match today.
As a reminder, the Brazilians are in Group D of the Copa along with Colombia and Paraguay.
England’s program for Euro 2024
England will go into Germany as competition favourites. The Three Lions are drawn in Group C alongside Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia.
Crazy first for Anthony Gordon
At the age of 23, the left-handed winger is preparing to make his debut with the Three Lions. A player who has passed through all the youth ranks will seek the highest international level. With 9 goals and 4 assists this season, he has become an executive at his club Newcastle United.
The teams are warming up
Final preparations. The English and the Brazilians take to the legendary Wembley lawn. The atmosphere is rising in London!
England aligns its best available elements
Despite the absence of Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane, Gareth Southgate’s England field a very strong squad.
Composition:
Pickford – Walker (cap) – Chilwell – Rice – Stones – Maguire – Foden – Gallagher – Watkind – Bellingham – Gordon
Brazil with an inexperienced team
For his first match at the head of Brazil, Dorival Jr (61) is fielding the team with new players today.
Parisian Lucas Beraldo (20 years old) is experiencing his first match in a Brazilian jersey.
He is not the only new addition to the team. Bento Mathews (24 years old) will also experience his first choice in the absence of Alisson Baker, injured (Iscio). Such as Joao Gomes (23 years old) and Fabricio Bruno (28 years old).
Formation of the Seleção
Composition:
Bento – Danilo (cap) – F. Bruno – Beraldo – Wendell – B. Guimaraes – Joao Gomes – L. Paqueta – Vinicius Jr – Rodrigo – Rafinha
A special match in England
This is England’s first match since the death of Three Lions legend and former coach Terry Venables (80). A tribute will be paid at Wembley this evening.
Good evening everyone!
Three months before the start of the Euros (June 14) and Copa America (June 21), England host Brazil in a friendly. It has been seven years since the two nations last met (11/14/2017: 0-0). The match will start at 8 pm at Wembley.