Football – Mercato – OM

Mercato – OM: Longoria lied, McCourt pulls out checkbook

Published on March 22, 2024 at 11:15 pm



Like every year, L’EQUIPE has unveiled its traditional issue dedicated to the salaries of Ligue 1 players. Unsurprisingly, PSG are by far the highest paid in France, but OM are solid runners-up to the capital’s club. For Nabil Djelit, it is the end of the myth built by Pablo Longoria.

Like every year since the arrival of Qatar, the PSG has the biggest payroll ever League 1. According to information from team , the average gross monthly salary of a Parisian is €937,500. The total will decrease with the departure of J Kylian Mbappé At the end of the season, but that will not stop PSG To maintain the lead in this ranking, there are still many aheadOm.

OM has the 2nd largest payroll in L1

Indeed, it is the Marseille club that completes the ranking. With an average gross monthly salary of €261,000,Om is far behind PSGBut beyond comfortO.L (€180,000) andAS Monaco (€155,000). and for Nabil DjelitThis shows the means available to Pablo Longoria to recruit and build a workforce, in contrastOm He wanted to make people believe.

“Longoria Made Her Legend”