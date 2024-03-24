La Roue Tourangelle: Reactions – News
Jason Tesson (Total Energy) won in a sprint, this Sunday, in the contest between Descartes and Tours (Tours), the fifth round of the FDJ French Cup, the 22nd edition of the Roue Tourangelle Centre-Val de Loire-Trophée Groupama Paris Val de Loire (1.1). Indre-et-Loire) at a distance of 200 kilometers (See the ranking). He defeated Belgians Gerben Thijsen (Intermarche-Venti) and Janthe Biermans (Archia-B&B Hotels).
Find below the reactions collected by DirectVelo.
Reactions
Go to reaction of:
“The team was really strong. We raced so I won the sprint. I was beaten because I had no legs and by someone stronger than me. In the last corner, I was in a really good position. I threw very fast at 250 meters. If I had been in Jason Teson’s wheel, I probably would have won. But it doesn’t matter, it’s like that, we can’t change the outcome.
I’m still bringing back 85 UCI points with this 2nd place, I have 500 from the start of the year, that’s good. Now for the Scheldt Grand Prix, the Tour of Italy and the Tour of Belgium.”
G. Thijsen
“I am happy with this podium. This is my first race since my fall in Knockare. I didn’t know how I would feel. I wasn’t at my best, but I was still good. Clement (Venturini) followed the attacks of the Moguls. For my part, I was aiming for Sprint, it was the best solution. He was very strong, he even took me to the final package.
I was fifth in the corner, it was perfect, but I lost his wheel in the corner. Later I followed Jason Tesson’s wheel. I’m not a pure runner, I’ve been beaten by two real runners. I will now take part in the rue Adélie de Vitre, the Grand Prix de l’Escout and Paris-Roubaix.
J. Byermans