La Roue Tourangelle: Reactions – News

3rd

“I am happy with this podium. This is my first race since my fall in Knockare. I didn’t know how I would feel. I wasn’t at my best, but I was still good. Clement (Venturini) followed the attacks of the Moguls. For my part, I was aiming for Sprint, it was the best solution. He was very strong, he even took me to the final package.

I was fifth in the corner, it was perfect, but I lost his wheel in the corner. Later I followed Jason Tesson’s wheel. I’m not a pure runner, I’ve been beaten by two real runners. I will now take part in the rue Adélie de Vitre, the Grand Prix de l’Escout and Paris-Roubaix.