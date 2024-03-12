“Before coming here, I thought Ligue 1 was easy”, Luis Enrique changed his mind about the French championship
Kang-in Lee and Luis Enrique on Asian players
“I played against Japan in the World Cup. The level of Asian players is very strong, physically and technically. They are more and more competitive.”
Luis Enrique believes he has “full confidence” from his leaders in Mbappé
“Since I arrived, my first meeting with Luis Campos and since I knew the president (Nasser Al-Khelafi), I have always felt full confidence, support. This project is a little new for the club, different from previous coaches. A lot of young players. The idea is to see that our supporters follow us and think we play well. I personally have a good time as a coach and that’s how we should carry out the football project.”
Luis Enrique on using Dembele against Real Sociedad
“It’s a basic concept. As a coach, you need your best players to touch the ball. Real Sociedad pressed with six players in the middle and freed up lanes. This created excellence. You have to put the best players where there are spaces.”
Luis Enrique on PSG’s high-intensity race
“I’ve never had a problem with the word physical being linked to the mental. You have to exploit the whole body, the mental aspect, the physical, the rest. When you understand that, you make progress.”
“We need to control the playing time for very explosive players like Dembele or Mbappé,” explained Luis Enrique.
“We study every little detail for the players individually. All the matches are important, like tomorrow’s matches or in the Champions League. Ousmane has no problem, he is available for the coach. We have to control the game time for very explosive players like Dembele. . or Mbappé. They have incredible speed that involves risks. It involves them playing more or less minutes.”
Luis Enrique reveals more about Marquinhos’ absence
“I don’t have any additional information. Nothing too worrying or serious. He could have played against Real Sociedad but until he is 100% there is no need to take the risk.”
Luis Enrique on his Coupe de France ambitions
“Nice and PSG usually take a lot of risks. I hope it will be more interesting than them.”
Luis Enrique praises L1 (compared to Manchester City-Liverpool clash)
“Liverpool does not play in the Champions League. Fortunately, Liverpool are not there. City are the reigning champions. Of course I saw a very high level match with two unique coaches. Before coming here, I thought Ligue 1 was easy but it is quite the opposite. From the coach There is a very high individual level and proposition. It is a league with a high level of competitiveness.”
“It’s the final,” says Luis Enrique
“They are different competitions. It’s a very exciting competition, it’s the same in all countries. These are centuries-old competitions that are very exciting for the supporters. We will take it as a final because it is a final.”
Luis Enrique on PSG’s revenge after L1 defeat in September
“No, not a sense of revenge. It’s our only defeat in the league and five weeks ago, they were our direct opponents in L1. They’re a very good team without the ball and an exceptional team without the ball. She conceded the least. Goals with Brest. It’s tough. “There will be but we have a chance to play at home. It’s an exciting match but we don’t feel revenge.”
Luis Enrique’s praise for Farioli (PSGTV).
“He’s a very young coach but very well prepared. They need 2/3 of the championship at a very high level. They don’t lose the ball, press well.”
Luis Enrique on penalty (PSGTV)
“The goalkeeper coach does his work with the goalkeepers, including penalties. Last week, we worked on penalties this week but also before Real Sociedad. It is above all mentality and it is impossible to train the players in match situations. I hope That we won’t work on penalties. Go away.”
Luis Enrique is in control in the Coupe de France (PSGTV)
“It’s tough. In a competition where you go out or you stay, it’s going to be a crazy match.”
Marquinhos loses against Nice and Montpellier
PSG announced the withdrawal of Marquinhos for the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France against Nice on Wednesday, but also at Montpellier on Sunday in L1. The Parisian captain was already absent against Real Sociedad and Reims last week.
Another absentee against Nice on Wednesday: Marco Asensio.
“Marquinhos is nursing pain in his Achilles tendon. He will be unavailable until the international break,” the club’s medical statement said. Marco Asensio continues his recovery with a right ischial injury. Milan Skriniar personally performs recovery work on the pitch. Presnel Kimpembe continues his recovery exercise.”
The winner of PSG-Nice will receive Rennes in the semi-finals
The draw for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France was made on 1 March. The little toe of the competition, Valenciennes will go to Lyon, while Rennes will face the winner of PSG-Nice.
>> Draw details for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France
Why PSG-Nice was postponed until March 13
While the first three quarter-finals were played on February 27, 28 and 29, the final match between PSG and Nice will be played two weeks later, this Wednesday (9:10 pm).
>> All the details here: Why PSG-Nice was postponed until March 13
The specific programming that the French Football Federation specifically explains through the “European calendar” of the capital club that faces Real Sociedad on March 5 in the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League (1-2). But there is also the question of TV broadcasting.
France Television, co-broadcaster of the competition with beIN Sports, has the number one choice in TV programming. In this case, PSG-Nice, which must be broadcast in prime time. A date of 28 February could have been chosen. But this was impossible, as France TV broadcast the final of the French women’s team in the Nations League in the same time slot. In addition, the FFF wishes to maintain the visibility of Les Bleus by not scheduling another meeting of a major competition to be held at the same time.
