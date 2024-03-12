“Before coming here, I thought Ligue 1 was easy”, Luis Enrique changed his mind about the French championship

12:58

PSG announced the withdrawal of Marquinhos for the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France against Nice on Wednesday, but also at Montpellier on Sunday in L1. The Parisian captain was already absent against Real Sociedad and Reims last week.

Another absentee against Nice on Wednesday: Marco Asensio.

“Marquinhos is nursing pain in his Achilles tendon. He will be unavailable until the international break,” the club’s medical statement said. Marco Asensio continues his recovery with a right ischial injury. Milan Skriniar personally performs recovery work on the pitch. Presnel Kimpembe continues his recovery exercise.”