(Draft Sheet) Drake Maye (QB): Armed hands

Drake Maye – Quarterback – 21 years old – RS Sophomore – North Carolina

Size: 1m93

Weight: 104 kg

Estimated position in the draft: Top 5

NFL Comparison: Justin Herbert (Chargers)

The latest quarterback recently released from North Carolina, Drake Maye is an undeniably talented player. Touted as a top 5 pick for over a year, he is expected to be selected high in the draft. The Tar Heels quarterback, who wears No. 10, a potential No. 2 pick in the draft? Let’s hope for Drake Maye that Mitch Trubisky’s shadow doesn’t hang over his head.

Strong points

– hands

– Ability to throw all

– Physical qualities

The first thing NFL scouts look for in a quarterback is his arm. It turned out well, No QB in this draft class has an arm like Drake Maye. This is its main quality. Powerful, able to reach receivers deep, Maye is incredibly accurate. He is able to find the hands of his teammates in very tight windows, and places the ball where the defender cannot get to it. All while alternating power and beauty.

However, Drake Maye is not just a passerby. If he isn’t the best runner of this vintage of quarterbacks, He is more athletic than he looks. He’s not a dual-threat quarterback, but he’s more than capable of escaping when the pocket collapses. His athletic qualities allow him to extend plays and therefore provide more possibilities for his teammates.

Leaving his pocket, May has not lost precision. If some quarterbacks only manage to throw with both feet firmly planted on the turf, this is not their case. This is what makes it so dangerous. His legs allow him to draw defenders toward him, which frees up his receivers. And because it is able to reach wherever they are, He is formidable for opposing defenses.

weak points

– Tendency to play the hero

– Keeps the ball a lot

Drake Maye is a playmaker. He knows it, and may have a tendency to abuse it. Certainly, he didn’t have the same supporting cast at North Carolina that Caleb Williams had at USC, or Jaden Daniels at LSU. Also He has an annoying habit of playing the hero.

When a game loads poorly, pockets are broken or there are no solutions, Drake Maye also has a habit of holding onto the ball rather than getting rid of it. This can sometimes end in a sack which can cause his offense to lose a lot of yards. At other times, he will decide to throw the ball away at any cost. At best, the pass will be incomplete. But sometimes it is intercepted during this dangerous pass, which can be costly. He has to learn how to channel himself in the NFLAnd he sometimes admits to losing a game in order to do better later.

Possible locations

Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders

Overall, Drake Maye is a very complete quarterback without many flaws. Some feel he lacks the spark that would make him a special player, but he is more than perfect. Drake Maye will undoubtedly be the starting quarterback for whichever team selects him in the draft, which begins in week one..

Now it seems unlikely that May will go lower than the top 3. In Chicago, Washington or New England, Drake Maye will be the future starter on offense. Each of these franchises hope to find their franchise quarterback during the draft.And Maye has the talent and qualities to become one.

Seven years after Mitch Trubisky was selected (and failed) with the second pick of the draft, there is a new North Carolina quarterback expected at the height of the draft. SO, Will Drake Maye erase Trubisky’s remaining bad memory with the Bears? ? it will do Taking over from Sam Howell, another former Tar Heel with Commanders? Or will he take the No. 10 vacated by Mack Jones, a disappointment with the Patriots? Answer within the first minute of the next draft, without any doubt.