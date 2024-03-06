To finish GTA 6 and avoid leaks, employees must return to the office | Xbox

Grand Theft Auto VI is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of the coming year. While the title hit the web late last year with the release of its first trailer, we discovered today that it has entered its final stages of development, and Rockstar is looking to bring its teams together.

Rockstar afraid of new leaks?

In an article by Jason Schreyer published in Bloomberg’s column, we learn that the star firm has told its employees to return to the office. It was Jenn Kolbe, Rockstar’s head of publishing, who allegedly sent an email to employees saying they would have to return to the premises five days a week starting in April for “productivity and security” reasons.

Faced with the anticipation generated by the game and already faced with major leaks, the company fears new leaks and is therefore slowing down teleworking during the Covid period.

Kolbe says Rockstar has also found “tangible benefits” to working in person:

By making these changes now, we’re in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with the level of quality and polish we know it needs, with a release roadmap that matches the scale. and the ambition of the game

Employees are not happy

Yet according to Jason Schreyer, “the question of returning to the office has been particularly contentious among video game workers due to the volatility of the sector and the absence of a centralized workforce. »

He hinted in a tweet that even though some of Marvel’s big 2023 hits like Spider-Man 2 are being developed remotely, Rockstar employees aren’t happy with the decision, and a study conducted last month showed that teleworking has no effect on productivity.

Remember that GTA 6 is only planned for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 for 2025, without further details.