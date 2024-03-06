Games

To finish GTA 6 and avoid leaks, employees must return to the office | Xbox

Photo of Admin Admin23 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

Grand Theft Auto VI is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of the coming year. While the title hit the web late last year with the release of its first trailer, we discovered today that it has entered its final stages of development, and Rockstar is looking to bring its teams together.

Rockstar afraid of new leaks?

In an article by Jason Schreyer published in Bloomberg’s column, we learn that the star firm has told its employees to return to the office. It was Jenn Kolbe, Rockstar’s head of publishing, who allegedly sent an email to employees saying they would have to return to the premises five days a week starting in April for “productivity and security” reasons.

Faced with the anticipation generated by the game and already faced with major leaks, the company fears new leaks and is therefore slowing down teleworking during the Covid period.

Kolbe says Rockstar has also found “tangible benefits” to working in person:

By making these changes now, we’re in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with the level of quality and polish we know it needs, with a release roadmap that matches the scale. and the ambition of the game

Employees are not happy

Yet according to Jason Schreyer, “the question of returning to the office has been particularly contentious among video game workers due to the volatility of the sector and the absence of a centralized workforce. »

He hinted in a tweet that even though some of Marvel’s big 2023 hits like Spider-Man 2 are being developed remotely, Rockstar employees aren’t happy with the decision, and a study conducted last month showed that teleworking has no effect on productivity.

Remember that GTA 6 is only planned for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 for 2025, without further details.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin23 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Yes, the bonobo monkey literally just finished Minecraft

2 weeks ago

All Blade Ball codes for free spins in March 2024

1 day ago

The best Minecraft tools every player should use

January 4, 2024

“There’s still a gap”: Researchers sent AIs to play Minecraft and the results prove to us that your 10-year-old cousin still plays better than them

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button