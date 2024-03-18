Is March a good time to take vitamin D?

In March, we still lack vitamin D because we haven’t been exposed to enough sun, but is that the right month to start our treatment?

Vitamin D comes mainly from the sun. But France is under such Grayness For several months that risk Deficiency good real in Kuch. This vitamin is essential and plays an essential role in our body, especially participating in Assimilation and fixation of calcium and phosphorus in bone, Minerals essential for bone strength and growth. “It also stimulates the action of the involved cells In immune defense. It helps to reduce the inflammatory phenomenon with viral attacks on the respiratory tract, in particular Seasonal virus. Its action on The prevention of some cancers is called into question, however In recent studies“, explains Dr. Patrick Obey, General Practitioner. When blood levels of vitamin D are considered normal. greater than 30 ng/ml. Between 20 and 30 ng/mL, it is considered insufficient and if it is below 20 ng/mL, a deficiency is proven. Then the supplement is justified.

At what month should you start taking vitamin D?

The sun is the main source of vitamin D, we understand that deficiency is more frequent when there is little sunlight as seen in autumn and winter. It is ideal to start your treatment in October/November to reap the benefits of vitamin D supplementation. If you miss the boat, you can always take a supplement until February./ early March So that the winter deficiency does not end. Generally, it is recommended Take vitamin D until sunny days return. Doses are increased for those exposed to natural risk of deficiency, determined by Doctor “The best health benefits are usually achieved with 800 international units (IU) of vitamin D per day. It is best to get this supplement through Daily intake, its assimilation by the body is better and protects you from the sometimes harmful effects of intermittent high doses. In general, we recommend taking:

400 IU/day from 0 to 1 year

600 IU/d from 1 year to 70 years

800 IU/day from 70 years

Is it necessary to dose before taking Vitamin D?

Half of the population suffers from vitamin D deficiency in winter

Only indications issued by the High Authority of Health may be subjected to the determination of vitamin D in the blood and reimbursed by the health insurance: suspicion of rickets or osteomalacia, Elderly people fall frequentlyKidney transplant recipients and people who have passed Obesity surgery. In other cases, the dosage is not recommended. And for good reason, in winter, it’s estimated that at least half the population suffers from vitamin D deficiency. So the risk of overdose is almost zero. “You should know that common foods provide only 20% of the daily requirement, that’s why many common foods are rich in vitamin D: edible oil, milk, cereals, cheese, margarine.“, adds the general practitioner.

Who should be supplementing with vitamin D now?

Some people are naturally prone to developing vitamin D deficiency. Supplementation is strongly recommended.

► Newborns and Infants: Vitamin D must be administered Every day from birth until the child turns 18 months. Because babies should not be exposed to the sun before the age of 24 months, they need to be vitamin D deficient. 18 months to 5 years, Supplementation continues during the winter season.

► Elderly people: They synthesize vitamin D less well and are particularly susceptible to falls and fracture risk.

► Pregnant women: During pregnancy, vitamin D deficiency causes low fetal weight and poor bone mineralization. Hence supplementation is necessary.

► Menopausal women: Hormonal disturbances cause demineralization of bone, thus increasing the risk of fracture.

► Persons with black or dark skin: They synthesize vitamin D less well.

Thanks to Dr. Patrick Obey, General Practitioner for following on Phytosociety (Instagram and Facebook).