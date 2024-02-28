What is age-related macular degeneration, this very debilitating disease?

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) affects 8% of French people. Lines or shapes appear slightly distorted or wavy. Doctor Vincent Valinduc tells us more about this pathology in Bonjour! La Matinale TF1.

Age-related macular degeneration or AMD is a disease that affects part of the retina, namely the macula. This area allows you to have a focused and beautiful vision. Without the macula, it is impossible to see faces. Doctor Vincent Valinduk talks to us about this pathology which is the leading cause of disability in people over 50 in Bonjour! La Matinale TF1.

A very disabling disease

This chronic disease appears after fifty years. It belongs to about 8% of the French population. It affects 1% of people aged 50 to 55, 10% of people aged 65-75 and 25 to 30% of people over 75. Patients who suffer from this pathology see wavy lines and over time, they see a central point in the center of vision that becomes increasingly faint. Although it is very debilitating and debilitating, AMD never causes total blindness because it does not affect the peripheral part of the retina which remains intact.

Can AMD be prevented?

Unfortunately, since this degeneration is linked to age, there is nothing we can do about the passage of time. In addition, there is a genetic predisposition. On the other hand, the risks can be reduced, especially by stopping smoking. In fact, tobacco quadruples the risk of triggering age-related macular degeneration. Obesity doubles the risk of developing this disease. Additionally, by adapting your diet, it is possible to act on AMD. Doctors recommend favoring foods rich in omega 3, anti-oxidants, vitamin C and zinc. Finally, it is important to check your eyesight frequently.

How often should you visit an eye doctor?

Even if it is difficult to get an appointment, Vincent Valinduc recalls that it is important to consult an ophthalmologist every five years until the age of 45. From the age of 45, a consultation should be done every two or three years and above the age of 65, it is important to have your eyes checked at least every two years. Additionally, it is possible to download an Amsler grid from the Internet to test your eyesight and detect possible AMD. To perform this test, simply hide one eye and fixate on the central black dot in the middle of the grid. If you observe a small undulation or distortion of the central part of the grill, it is important to consult an expert.