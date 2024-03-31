Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Unveils First Trailer Starring Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega

Reading this content may place cookies by the third party operator hosting them. Taking into account the preferences you have expressed regarding the placement of cookies, we have blocked the display of this content. If you wish to access it, you must accept the “Third Party Content” category of cookies by clicking the button below. Play the video

Cinema – Return after 36 years absence. Warner Bros. released this Thursday, March 21, the highly anticipated trailer for Tim Burton’s upcoming film, Beetle juice2. Scheduled for a September 11 release in France, the feature film marks Michael Keaton’s return to the cult role of the creepy bio-exorcist. Beetle juice2Almost four decades after his legendary performance.

The sequel Of which you can find the first images at the top of the article, focuses on the character of Lydia, who is still haunted by Beetlejuice. His life is turned upside down when his daughter, Astrid, releases beetlejuice and opens a portal to the Beyond.

In addition to Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara respectively reprise their original roles from the 1988 film. Winona Ryder will once again play Lydia Dietz and Catherine O’Hara will play Delia Dietz.

New faces appear in this second part as well. Jenna Ortega, revealed by the Netflix horror series, Wednesday, co-produced by Tim Burton, will play Astrid Dietz, daughter of Lydia, a rebellious teenager. The cast is rounded out by other actors including Willem Dafoe who will play Beyond’s police officer Wolf Jackson, as well as Beetlejuice’s ex-wife Monica Bellucci aka Dolores as well as Rory, Lydia’s husband and Justin Theroux. Astrid’s father.

The first Beetlejuice was a huge success, grossing $75 million at the American box office and winning several awards for its makeup and special effects. So this new piece promises to be an event for fans of this genre, with a mix of horror, humor and Burtonian aesthetics.

