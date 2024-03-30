Tiger mosquito invasion: Five towns in Seine-et-Marne are considered colonized

See my news

Six years after the first discovery of the tiger mosquito in Seine-et-Marnel’Aedes albopictus continues its onslaught in the division. at the end of Enhanced surveillance season As of 2023, the Île-de-France Regional Health Agency (ARS) indicates that five municipalities are now considered colonial in Seine-et-Marne.

These towns are colonized by tiger mosquitoes in Seine-et-Marne

cities of chels, Champs-sur-Marne And Cerise So join Brie-Comte-Robert and Champagne-sur-Seine, the first two areas already concerned. Evidence of this proliferation is the increase in the number of reports in Seine-et-Marne last year 38 positive cases compared to just six in 2022.

The health agency, which specifies that the species is present and active in all departments of the Île-de-France, recalls that it is “a strongly harmful species, when it moves through the territory it can transmit certain diseases.”

65 cases of arbovirus in Seine-et-Marne, 691 in Ile-de-France

According to ARS, Mosquito control operations After the environmental inspection was done in September 2023 at Nandi. This concluded that a sick person and a tiger mosquito were present together in the neighborhood of this town.



These operations are necessary to avoid the appearance of autochthonous cases: a tiger mosquito that bites a sick person and then transmits it to another person.

The latest data from the ARS shows that, in 2023, 65 cases of arboviruses (viral disease, spread mainly by mosquito bites) in Seine-et-Marne. In detail, that’s about it 64 cases of dengue And a case Chikungunya.

Prospective reports

For comparison, 691 cases of arboviruses have been reported across Île-de-France. However, these are only imported cases – and not indigenous – as the ARS specifies that “no case of virus transmission by this mosquito has been observed in Ile-de-France. »

Residents are invited to report the potential presence of the species by making reports on the tiger mosquito reporting platform. For any report to health authorities, either a photograph of the tiger mosquito or the mosquito “in a condition permitting its identification” is required.

