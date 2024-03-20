Child dies after eating strawberries at school fundraiser in Kentucky

An 8-year-old boy who died Friday after eating strawberries from a school fundraiser is being investigated by Kentucky police.

The Madisonville Police Department said officers were called to a home around 6:30 a.m. Friday for an 8-year-old boy who was having trouble breathing and was unresponsive.

His parents told authorities he “ate too many strawberries from a high school fundraiser the night before.”

On Thursday, the boy started experiencing symptoms and his parents gave him Benadryl and dunked him in the bath.

After his symptoms continued to worsen, his family rushed him to a local emergency room around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, but brought him back home hours later.

Police said the family called authorities after they tried to wake him up at school on Friday morning, but he was unconscious.

After the child’s death, the Hopkins County Health Department said a preliminary autopsy report called it an “allergic reaction.”

According to Dennis Beach, director of the Hopkins County Health Department, “Dr. Christopher Keefer, the medical examiner, said the strawberry incident appeared to be an isolated allergic reaction.”

“He says this is a preliminary report, so we still recommend not eating strawberries for the moment,” he said in statements cited by Fox News.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the child had a pre-existing allergy to strawberries.

