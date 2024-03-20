USA

Child dies after eating strawberries at school fundraiser in Kentucky

Photo of Admin Admin37 mins ago
0 43 1 minute read

Authorities did not say whether the child had a prior allergy to strawberries. Credit: Shutterstock

An 8-year-old boy who died Friday after eating strawberries from a school fundraiser is being investigated by Kentucky police.

By opinion

The Madisonville Police Department said officers were called to a home around 6:30 a.m. Friday for an 8-year-old boy who was having trouble breathing and was unresponsive.

His parents told authorities he “ate too many strawberries from a high school fundraiser the night before.”

On Thursday, the boy started experiencing symptoms and his parents gave him Benadryl and dunked him in the bath.

After his symptoms continued to worsen, his family rushed him to a local emergency room around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, but brought him back home hours later.

Police said the family called authorities after they tried to wake him up at school on Friday morning, but he was unconscious.

After the child’s death, the Hopkins County Health Department said a preliminary autopsy report called it an “allergic reaction.”

According to Dennis Beach, director of the Hopkins County Health Department, “Dr. Christopher Keefer, the medical examiner, said the strawberry incident appeared to be an isolated allergic reaction.”

“He says this is a preliminary report, so we still recommend not eating strawberries for the moment,” he said in statements cited by Fox News.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the child had a pre-existing allergy to strawberries.

Read more in La Opinion

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin37 mins ago
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

A Cuban father who shot and killed his son in Florida appears in court

4 weeks ago

Responsibility of Republican voters

January 15, 2024

Argentina raised its conflict with the Maduro regime to the United Nations

4 days ago

What is the city in the United States where Spanish is spoken the most?

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button