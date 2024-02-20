This way you can file your tax return in 2024 for free

The United States is currently experiencing its tax filing phase in all established categories. You have the option of hiring the services of an expert to carry out the process for you. However, you can specify it yourself; The most attractive thing about it is that you will receive it absolutely free.

As many taxpayers have called it, this free tax filing is a true “blessing”. Why exactly? Here we explain how to proceed so that your case turns out as best and as quickly as possible.

You can access free business tax software through the IRS Free File Program. You can achieve this if you earn less than a certain amount of money annually as established by current law. The above site is a partnership between the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Free File Alliance.

The website also offers other free file services regardless of income level. There are also companies that offer free versions of their tax filing programs. However, they are often limited in capability and work most effectively with simple statements.

An extensive list of these companies includes: IRS Free File, Free Online Tax Software, and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). Same goes for GetYourRefund Tax, Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) and MilTax Direct File.

Meanwhile, the IRS announced the launch of Direct File. In this way, tax returns can be filed electronically in 12 states of the country.

Inside the free file

Free File from the IRS is a very reliable service. It is approved by the Internal Revenue Service itself and works in partnership with a non-profit organization.

Free filers allow access to software provided by tax preparation groups. Some of the major brands are included here; Also offers services in Spanish. Don’t forget that the IRS Allows submission of digital forms at no additional cost.



