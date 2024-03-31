According to the NWS, there are rain and storm warnings in the USA in early April

Due to the wide parameters, USA It has a very diverse environment. That is why the residents of each region should closely follow the predictions of National Weather Service To get a more accurate picture. In that sense, there are parts of the North American country where April will begin with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms.

A unit that provides daily weather condition information for forecasted temperature details. In that context, he pointed out that the fourth month of the year would not be the best start for some specific geographical points.

The reason? He expressed that there will be heavy snowfall in the highest altitude areas Wyoming, snowfall, Colorado, Utah And Arizona. Parallel, he highlighted that there are also chances of heavy rainfall in the valleys. Middle Mississippi And Ohio For this Monday. As if that is not enough, there is also a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in parts Southern Plains, Mid-Mississippi Valleysiy Ohio.

When it comes to giving more minute detail in this regard, it states that a front will be created which will be extended. Mid-Atlantic till then Central Plains. As a result, in an effort to put the population on alert, the SPC issued a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of thunderstorms for parts of the Mississippi and central Ohio valleys until Monday morning.

Hazards associated with these storms are frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, hail and some tornadoes. Notably, this Monday, April 1, the threat of severe thunderstorms increases across the southern Plains Valleys, central Mississippi and parts of Ohio. Therefore, the Spc An “elevated risk” (Level 3/5) was issued for severe thunderstorms for parts of the southern Plains, central Mississippi and Ohio valleys, beginning Monday morning and ending Tuesday afternoon.

Additionally, there is an increased threat of EF2 to EF5 tornadoes over the central Mississippi Valley in the western Ohio Valley. If that’s not enough, parts of the southern Plains/Mid-Mississippi Valley are also threatened with two inches or more of hail.

The associated heavy rains will mainly create localized areas of flash, flooding, with urban areas, roads and small streams being the most vulnerable to this climate vagaries. Likewise, rain and thunderstorms will extend Central Appalachia And Mid-Atlantic on Monday.