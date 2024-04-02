Leito Officer Detained in United States: Here’s What’s Known About the Venezuelan TikToker That Incited Immigrants to Invade Homes | RPPUSA

The arrest of Venezuelan TikToker Leito Oficial, known for controversial videos inciting property invasions, has sparked mixed opinions in the migrant community.

Lionel Morenoknown as Official Leito On social networks, has been arrested in USA After starring in a series of controversial videos where he incited migrants to commit criminal acts, such as invading homes and looting establishments.

of Venezuela, who claimed to have crossed 12 countries before arriving USABoasting of having achieved the true “American Dream” without working.

Who is the official Leo?

Lionel Moreno is a young Venezuelan who arrived USA in April 2022 and enrolled in the program Options for Detention. Today, he faces the possibility of deportation and up to 10 years in prison for trespassing.

His influence on social networks, where he had about 500 thousand followers Tik Tok And more than 18 thousand Instagram, It allows him to promote his lifestyle without working and encourage other migrants to follow in his footsteps.

Official Leito Controversy

Venezuelan influencer, J Social assistance received And criticizing the American labor system, his video caused a great deal of controversy, which eventually led to his account being suspended. Tik Tok to incite offence.

Although Moreno assured that he would continue to generate content through other platforms, his legal situation was complicated by his lack of regular appearances before. Immigration authoritiesDue to which he was arrested on March 29.