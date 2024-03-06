Video hits a technological wall

The Apple Vision Pro is actually more technically impressive than useless, and Apple’s first mixed reality headset feels way ahead of its time. Present at the CP+ show in Yokohama, Japan, Canon officials spoke with exclusive site PetaPixel. An opportunity for them to discuss themes such as 3D, virtual reality or virtual reality.

These topics are of interest to camera manufacturers, always looking for a second wind to counter declining sales. He sees a new opportunity and the potential creation of a new market for camera systems designed to create immersive content with headsets like the Vision Pro. And the subject is a big one, as Canon believes there are currently no cameras capable of handling the definition and refresh rate of Apple’s headset.

However, the Japanese photo giant is making efforts, as evidenced by the launch of the RF 5.2 mm F2.8L dual fisheye lens in late 2021. The problem is that this is not enough to provide content suitable for Vision Pro. According to Canon, the headset needs to have a 100 megapixel camera capable of shooting at 60 frames per second to offer convincing rendering.

Canon confirms the inability of current cameras to capture a decent image

It is currently very difficult to combine such a refresh rate with such a high definition. In fact, this is equivalent to 14K video which surpasses the 8K available at the high end. In fact, there is a device that is able to meet these requirements (and go even further): “Big Sky”. The latter is none other than the famous sphere camera from Las Vegas, which is capable of shooting in 18K at 60 fps. A true monster that costs millions of dollars and requires 12 people to run it. Totally inappropriate device.

“For the time being, Canon cannot meet this level of requirements”, explains Canon’s Yasuhiko Shiomi. Go Takura, general manager and deputy director of imaging at Canon, clarifies this. “Technically, theoretically, we can do it”. The core of what the brand is doing is what it needs to offer “Products that may be commercially viable” And “The price can be affordable enough for consumers to buy”.

A situation that requires time and Canon recognizes that it needs to refine its technology to provide the right tool. Another element to consider is that appropriate storage solutions will be needed. Forget your SD card, video recorded with the Sphere’s 18K camera weighs in at 32 GB… per second. A one-minute sequence reaches 2 TB and 115 TB must be stored for an hour of video.