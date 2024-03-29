This iPhone 12 defies all the clichés about refurbished products for less than €300!

As we write these lines, the iPhone 12 is available in France in a reconditioned version for less than €300! Very good news that should please fans of the brand or those considering moving into the Apple ecosystem.

Apple There is a real hunger for top of the line and creating a solid and efficient ecosystem. That’s why Apple has long been loved by professionals, and is still the case in many companies. But, today, the brand’s devices are also very accessible to ordinary people, whether their computers, headphones, or what interests us today: smartphones. iPhones today are almost as popular products as their creator’s brand, and that’s compared to all other brands. Yes, we often ask you if you have an iPhone or another smartphone! Well, thank you CertificateYou can answer that you have an iPhone 12!









Features of iPhone 12





screen: OLED, 6.1 inches

OLED, 6.1 inches Processor: Apple A14 bionic chip

Apple A14 bionic chip Rama : 4GB

: 4GB Internal storage: 64 GB

64 GB Primary Objective: 12MP

12MP Front Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 2775 mAh with fast charging support





The iPhone 12’s tech sheet remains a very good choice in 2024, thanks Old screen and typical iPhone features, all powered by a Bionic A14 chip has happened Apple. On the photo side, Apple is also doing pretty well and the iPhone 12 is no exception. If you like beautiful photos, or beautiful videos, this is for you!









French refurbished iPhone 12 at knockdown prices at Certidale





Certificate A brand specialized in reconditioning in France that offers reconditioned appliances with multiple tests to measure the quality of appliances on the territory of France. At this moment, you can get iPhone 12 at home from €293, which is a very affordable price! You can also choose options to get a new battery or a new screen. The device comes with a 2-year warranty and is also delivered with a charging cable!



