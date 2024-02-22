This science fiction and horror film will give you chills on Netflix but hurry to watch it!
Released in theaters in 2018, this horror thriller, nominated at least six times at festivals, is about to leave the Netflix catalog. You have a few days left to see it (again) before it’s gone!
The rest under this announcement
Netflix makes sure to provide its subscribers with exciting new content every day. Recently, those with a subscription to the streaming platform were able to find the Swedish thriller abyss, Inspired by real events, or Those who want me dead, the feature film with Angelina Jolie was never released in cinemas. The company with Red N also offers a comprehensive catalog of popular movies and series, which were broadcast in theaters or on other platforms in the past. This is the case without sound, a 2018 horror-thriller starring Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and Millicent Simmonds. If you’ve never seen it, it’s time to make up for it, but act fast as the John Krasinski-directed film is leaving Netflix on February 29!
without sound : City married John Krasinski and Emily Blunt meet for the first time
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married since 2010. They are the proud parents of two little girls. This is the first time they have appeared opposite each other in a film directed, produced and also written by John Krasinski. When he started working without sound, his wife had just given birth to Violet, their second child. A situation that caused the director to review the script: “I was already dealing with all the anxieties of being a young parent – how to protect my daughters and be a good father – when I got this script, so I identified with him on a very personal level.. I felt that beneath the surface of the story was an interesting but terrible allegory about parenting. I was really on edge and very nervous At that moment, and so it was very powerful to imagine what parents would be willing to do to save their children, that is, to do the impossible, to live without a voice. My imagination is completely out of whack. There was so much more to explore from that idea.”
The rest under this announcement
Day 1 in peace : The spin-off with Lupita Nyong’o will hit theaters in June 2024
After two films led by Emily Blunt, a spin-off without sound will see the light of day. Expected in theaters on June 26, 2024, this time it will be directed and written by Michael Sarnosky. With Lupita Nyong’o in the lead role, the plot will focus on the beginning of the invasion. In the trailer just released by Paramount, we see creatures descend on Earth and attack humans. The project promises to make us shiver!
Article written in association with 6Medias
(tagstotranslation 8f7c7912295a