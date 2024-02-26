Charles Smith, the new star of Red Dead Redemption 3 that fans love!

The bar has been set incredibly high for Red Dead Redemption 3; We’ve been so spoiled by the previous two games that Rockstar Games is being scrutinized with intense focus.

Fans were recently sent into a frenzy after it was confirmed that a sequel to Red Dead Redemption 2 was in the works. Even the lack of a launch date for the game has not managed to dampen their enthusiasm.

We’re all fans of that outlaw lifestyle in the Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer.

There are also constant theories about when the next installment will arrive that never fail to make fans salivate as they wait for more details. Currently, the California Gold Rush is a fan favorite story, however, the period has so much history that there is still much left to explore or consider.

Now, focusing on who should be the next main protagonist, almost all fans agree that Charles Smith would be the best choice. According to the OP on Reddit, “it would be nice to explore the Native American angle” and also “something that isn’t often seen in Western movies/series.”

We are not here to debate the strength of his argument, just to see how well the suggestion is received. So be fair, guys.

“I think casting a Native American will strike a nice balance between the innovation of Native storytelling and meeting the growing demand for representation,” one fan said, before adding: “This will check the box without deviating from the formula.”

Others simply expressed their “love” for Rockstar’s Charles, saying he’s a “solid character”. Naturally, there were fans who thought a “clean slate” would be better with a never-before-seen character, but Charles looks like a good start regardless.

“I would love this, there’s so much potential to explore real historical events, but to have it in the world of RDR would be amazing. It was a difficult time for Native people, so there’s a lot to explore, especially from the perspective of a Native American hero.