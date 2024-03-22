Technology

This popular touchscreen tablet is making a comeback and costs less than 90 euros

Photo of Admin Admin21 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read

Many people rush to buy an overpriced touchscreen tablet when the urge strikes. However, if your usage is limited to video streaming, internet browsing and reading, you may want to go for a more accessible model, such as the Niuniutab KT107 instead. On Cdiscount, it is among its bestsellers with a price of 89.99 euros. While it’s normal to be skeptical at such a price, the more than 230 remaining reviews are unanimous and support an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. In addition to delivery included with purchase, Cdiscount offers you one year. Access to McAfee Total Protection Antivirus, valid on 3 different devices.

Why Niuniutab KT107 Touchscreen Tablet is so popular?

Niuniutab KT107 is suitable for all people who use their touchscreen tablets as well as their smartphones or laptops on a daily basis. The first positive point is its 10.1-inch 16:10 screen, equipped with an IPS panel, to deliver faithful colors, all with an HD resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. In addition to the mentioned uses, you can also enjoy light games with 4 GB of RAM, thanks to the 4-core processor. If you enjoy taking a few photos, or making video calls, you should have 8 Mpx on the back. Camera and 2 Mpx front camera.

Click here to avail Cdiscount offer on Niuniutab KT107 Touchscreen Tablet

Your purchases earn you money, thanks to an all-you-can-eat prize pool. To take advantage of it, nothing could be simpler:

  • Buy the right product recognizable by this logo
  • Once your order is validated, your prize pool is credited
  • Consult your prize pool in your customer area and use it on your next purchases

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin21 mins ago
0 38 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Experience the excitement with Alpha Protocol after 14 years of waiting!

2 days ago

MW3 players leave the Zombies mode completely abandoned by the developers

2 weeks ago

For 2024, Philips is focusing on OLED Meta 2, improved Ambilight and ultra high-end TVs.

January 24, 2024

The king object of living rooms worldwide, giant flat-screen televisions may soon end up in attics: South Korean electronics giants Samsung and LG are now banking on transparent objects – see

January 14, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button