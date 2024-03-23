“It suits us perfectly”: these French people who live in the middle of a shopping center

In France, “Retail + Housing” projects have been launched in about ten cities. TF1 News went to Marseille and La Vallee-du-Var to meet people living in the heart of the shopping centre.

Shopping centers usually have clothing stores, supermarkets… and some now have doors that lead to residents’ homes. The view from the balconies above the commercial bustle, can legitimately amaze customers. But the main argument put forward by these residents turned out to be practicality.

Brand new housing has been built in this large commercial area, at the entrance to the city of Toulon (Var), amidst big brands, advertising panels and car parks. Tiffin finds what it’s looking for: “The view from the parking lot, I admit, is not very pretty”She admits it in front of our cameras in the report at the top of this article. “But the architecture is very modern, so it suits us perfectly.” To do her shopping, she takes a lift. With its new residents, the commercial area had to adapt.

For its part, the town hall of Vallet-du-Var (Var) is increasing real estate projects to meet housing demand. A lifestyle that appeals: All apartments have been sold, and other residences are already in the works.