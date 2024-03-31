Arnold & Son Longitude Titanium: revolutionizing the world of watches with integrated bracelets

Arnold & Son makes a significant foray into the world of integrated bracelet watches with its Longitude Titanium model, a watch that combines elegance and technology.

A bold choice of materials

use of Titanium For the longitudinal case, with its dimensions 42.5 mm and the thickness of 12.25 mm, marked a turning point for Arnold & Son. This material, combining lightness and resistance, gives the watch a distinctive presence on your wrist, while guaranteeing water resistance. 100 meters. The design of the case, which has both clean and curved lines, as well as the titanium bracelet equipped with a quick release system and folding clasp, reinforces its modern and refined appearance.

A dial of sobriety and elegance

Arnold & Son Longitude presents a dial of sober elegance with titanium, available in three variants: the limited edition Kingsand model, and the non-limited model in fern green and ocean blue. These dials, with a vertical brushed finish, get their colors through PVD coating, which gives the most attractive visual result. Small seconds, located at 6 o’clock with a snail finish, as well as a cut-out power reserve indicator, add a touch of sophistication throughout. Innovation is also in use for Arnold & Son Super-LumiNova For hands and indexes, ensures optimal readability in the dark.

An extraordinary movement

The in-house A&S6302 automatic movement, visible through the watch’s sapphire crystal caseback, is a first for Arnold & Son. COSC certified, it offers power reserve 60 hours has 28,800 vph. Its solid gold rotor, engraved and evocative nautical navigation instruments underscore the brand’s link to the history of navigation and its founder John Arnold. The decoration of the movement, its exquisite finishes such as “rays of glory”, bevelling, purlage and blued screws, highlight the exceptional craftsmanship of Arnold & Son.

A new era for Arnold & Son

The Longitude Titanium represents a bold evolution for Arnold & Son, launching into the world of integrated bracelet watches with a proposition that, although late, stands out for its quality and design. With prices starting from 21,500 euros For models in navy blue and fern green, and amounting to Rs 22,600 euros For the Kingsand model in gold, limited to 88 pieces, the longitudinal titanium is a watch that will leave an impression with its elegance and technology.

Despite a market already rich with options, Arnold & Son’s unique approach with Longitude Titanium will undoubtedly appeal to watch enthusiasts looking for a timepiece that exudes sophistication, both sporty and elegant.

Arnold & Son Longitude Titanium: revolutionizing the world of watches with integrated bracelets