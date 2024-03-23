This natural and easy-to-make product protects you from mosquitoes 365 days a year – Tuxboard

If you want to protect yourself from mosquitoes all year round, there is a natural insecticide that is perfect!

As of Wednesday, March 20, spring is back. And at least we can say that this period is highly appreciated by many people. On the other hand, she is Often heralds the return of mosquitoes.

Return of the mosquitoes

Spring is a season that is unanimously appreciated by many. And for good reason, it marks the great return of flowers, fruits, birds, butterflies, high temperatures, even mosquitoes.

One thing is certain, the arrival of these little flying beasts is clearly not unanimous. They can certainly wreak havoc on life during this time of year.

Indeed, mosquito bites cause pimples, itching and can also transmit diseases. They are too More and more aggressive with the passing years and global warming.

To protect themselves from these insects, many people try to find many ways. They use really expensive chemicals and pesticides. Fortunately, nature is good.

In fact, it can provide you with a very easy and economical option to get rid of these flying insects. One thing is certain, that is A tip that will not fail to surprise you.

Best repellents

Know that the main ingredients of this natural mosquito repellent are only oranges and cloves. This is a product that contains eugenol, one of the main ingredients used to make chemical pesticides.

This combination will then produce a strong aroma that will scare these insects away from your home. To prepare your homemade repellents, it is very easy. First of all, he You will need to wash your oranges thoroughly.

Later it has to be cut into two parts. After cutting the fruit, you have to insert cloves inside. To be successful with your repellents, know that they are recommended Use at least ten nails.

You should know that the more you put in your orange the better. After placing the cloves in the orange, place a piece of straw in the center. Then light the wick and let it work.

Once the fire goes out, it will start producing a specific smell that will scare away the mosquitoes. And for good reason, they hate the effervescence of a cocktail between oranges and cloves.

Another tip for getting rid of parasites

Know that there is another option if you intend to get rid of these pests. It resides in apple cider vinegar. you can fill Lots of small containers with this build.

Then, you must place them strategically in your kitchen. You can also make a diluted solution of apple cider vinegar and water to spray on surfaces.

The strong scent of apple cider vinegar is also effective in repelling flies. If you are experiencing a more serious problem with fruit flies or other pests, we recommend seeking additional resources to address the problem more specifically.

Keeping your home clean and storing your food properly is also essential to avoid pest problems. One thing is for sure, these options can Helps you get rid of mosquitoes and other annoying critters.