This Man Gets In His Tesla, Starts It Up And After A Few Miles Realizes It Isn’t His – TuxBoard

Focus on unusual information of the day: Tesla owner opened and drove the wrong car in Canada!

Imagine getting into your Tesla, starting the engine and hitting the road with peace of mind. Then, you realize after a few kilometers that you are not there Steering wheel of your own vehicle. This is an incredible story with a Canadian, who points out some surprising flaws in Tesla models.

Questioning Tesla’s credibility

Since its inception, Tesla has Won many fans. With its innovative car models, how can you not be captivated?

Between the Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y,… Tesla’s loyal customers don’t know where to turn anymore. They all offer great options and Crazy design.

Every car makes a buzz! And in just a few months, Elon Musk managed to reinvent a vision Sect of Electric Vehicles.

However, despite their advanced design and ultra-attractive options, reliability questions began to arise. Indeed, experts have found out Many flaws on Teslas.

Angry Tesla owners also protested after experiencing problems with their cars. This happened in Norway. A big blow For Elon Musk!

But that’s not all. A motorist in Canada also has a Very bad surprise.

A story has also happened recently Media headlines. In fact, one driver unlocked and drove a Tesla that didn’t belong to him.

This made a very unusual story A huge bad buzz. It highlights potential flaws in Tesla’s locking and safety systems.

As a result, it leaves many out Confused and worried owners. And for good reason…

An unusual story that amazes!

But what really happened that day? In fact, a Canadian thought he was driving his car. He Turned on his Tesla Through an application on your mobile.

But as he rode on For more than an hourHe got a nasty surprise… he found an impact on the windshield that wasn’t his.

Furious, he called his wife To know more. But his wife had no more answers to give him…

So he understood there was a problem. Oh yes! The Tesla driver actually noticed that Was in the wrong car…

After some time, he receives a message from a stranger saying that he is driving his car… A very unusual story So!

Despite efforts to clarify the incident, questions remain unanswered. Tesla owners express their frustration over it Actual safety of their vehicles.

without surprise. They are scared! They don’t want their Teslas to be competent stolen or misused.

This story thus raises legitimate concerns about credibility and Tesla car safety. But for the moment, the giant Tesla does not want to speak on this topic. So everything still remains very unclear.

So you must have understood. Although Tesla has changed the automotive world with its advanced electric cars, this unfortunate episode highlights the importance. To provide reliability and security its products.

So let’s hope this story so the owners can Have full faith in their vehicles. Can be continued…