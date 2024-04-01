Google Pixel 7a, iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23

Do you want to treat yourself to a new compact smartphone? We have selected Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 Pro and Google Pixel 7a models for you. But which of these, is really for you? We have compared their key features so that you can see more clearly and make your choice.

In terms of design, the differences between the three models are significant, especially regarding the physical organization of the photo sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a very clean style, with the sensors just sitting back, vertically aligned. This design choice stands out for its elegance and minimalism. The iPhone 15 Pro, for its part, maintains the tradition of its predecessor, with its photo sensors carved into a square on the upper left side of the back, confirming the brand’s design continuity. The Google Pixel 7a is distinguished by a bar that occupies the entire width of the device, integrating the photo sensor into a unique and recognizable design. In terms of finish, the Galaxy S23’s frame is made of aluminum, while the iPhone 15 Pro opts for a titanium frame and the Pixel 7a for a glass frame. Smartphone profiles are varied, with flat edges for the iPhone 15 Pro and more rounded edges for the Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7a. Available colors offer a wide range of choices, from black, green, lavender, cream for the Galaxy S23 to black, blue, white, natural for the iPhone 15 Pro and blue, grey, coral or white for the Pixel 7a.













As for dimensions, the Samsung Galaxy S23 (146.3×70.9×7.6 mm, 167 grams) and the iPhone 15 Pro (146.6×70.6×8.25 mm, 187 grams) are almost identical in size, but Apple’s model is a bit thicker and it’s anvil. is . The Google Pixel 7a (152×72.9×9 mm, 193.5 grams) is presented as the largest and heaviest of the three, which may influence comfort of use depending on personal preferences. In terms of compactness, the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 Pro offer a similar grip, while the Pixel 7a may appeal to those who favor a slightly larger screen.





Which is the most powerful and which screen is the best?





The choice of processors is different depending on the model. So, Samsung Galaxy S23 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, Apple A17 Pro for iPhone 15 Pro and Tensor G2 for Google Pixel 7a. All equipped with 8 GB of RAM, it varies in internal storage capacity, without the possibility of expansion via micro SD. In terms of power, each processor and specific architecture for software optimization can influence performance, but on paper, the iPhone 15 Pro has a head start with its A17 Pro processor, followed by the Galaxy S23 then the Pixel 7a.













The compact smartphone’s screens are all AMOLED, with a 6.1-inch diagonal and a refresh rate of 120 Hz for the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 Pro, compared to 90 Hz for the Pixel 7a. The iPhone 15 Pro shines with its maximum brightness of 2000 cd/m², surpassing the Galaxy S23 (1700 cd/m²) and the Pixel 7a, promising better visibility in direct sunlight. So display quality and fluidity are for everyone, with a special mention for the iPhone 15 Pro that stands out for its superior capabilities.





What configuration and what connectivity for photos?





In photography, the number of megapixels is not everything, but it gives an indication of the devices ability to capture details. The iPhone 15 Pro with its 48-megapixel main sensor and a wide array of additional sensors promises versatility and image quality, followed by the Google Pixel 7a, which despite a 64-megapixel main sensor, is famous for its image processing. Advanced image. The Galaxy S23, although offering a slightly lower resolution, is no slouch due to its prowess in the field of mobile photography.













Connectivity is a must for modern smartphones. All support Wi-Fi 6E standard, Bluetooth 5.3 for Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 Pro (5.2 for Pixel 7a) and have NFC technology. IP68 waterproof certification for the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 Pro and IP67 for the Pixel 7a ensure solid protection against water and dust. The fingerprint reader under the screen of the Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7a offers a fast and secure method of authentication, while the iPhone 15 Pro is distinguished by the absence of this functionality, which favors other forms of security biometrics.

Finally, regarding autonomy, battery capacity proves crucial. The Google Pixel 7a leads with its 4400 mAh battery, followed by the Samsung Galaxy S23 with its 3900 mAh, and finally the iPhone 15 Pro with its 3274 mAh. Although the figures indicate the superiority of the Pixel 7a in autonomy, it is also worth considering the software optimization of each device. The Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15 Pro support fast charging at 25 watts and 27 watts respectively, while the Pixel 7a falls slightly behind with 20 watts. However, all offer a wireless charging solution, adding a certain ease of operation.

