Innovation and style: New Xiaomi watches are coming to woo technophiles and athletes alike!

Hamilton Group, importer of Xiaomi products, announces the launch of a new range of connected watches comprising four products. This initiative reflects the growing interest of the French public in the smartwatch market.

A new series of Xiaomi watches

The new series includes the following models: Xiaomi Watch 2 PRO, Xiaomi Watch 2, Xiaomi Watch S3 and Xiaomi Smart Band 8 PRO. Each of these products offers an enhanced user experience, marking an important step towards innovation in the field of wearables.

Xiaomi Watch 2 and 2 PRO

Sleek design with advanced Google WearOS user interface.

The PRO model is made of durable stainless steel with three functional buttons for easy navigation.

Calls via Bluetooth with options to answer, reject, mute microphone and volume adjustment.

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor and a wide range of sensors.

Measurement of health data such as body fat level, basal metabolic rate and bone mineral density using bioelectrical resistance sensors.

Xiaomi Watch S3

A beautifully designed sporty watch with a simple and intuitive user interface.

1.43-inch AMOLED screen with Always-On Display (AOD) and Corning Glass.

Aluminum alloy housing with replaceable stainless steel rings.

Advanced sensors for comprehensive health and activity monitoring.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 PRO

The latest addition to Xiaomi’s successful range of smart bracelets.

1.74-inch color capacitive touchscreen, the largest ever for a bracelet from the brand.

Improved brightness of 600 nits and increased screen density.

With this launch, Xiaomi aims to satisfy the needs of a wide audience, ranging from fitness enthusiasts to users looking for a stylish and functional smartwatch. These new products underline Xiaomi’s commitment to providing advanced wearable technologies at accessible prices while meeting the specific demands of the French market.

Breitling’s new Navitimer collection: a tribute to the conquest of aviation and space