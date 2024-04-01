This longevity doctor says that if we avoid these 5 foods, it will be possible to live to 130.

To live a long and healthy life, there is no real secret: you should eat a balanced diet, practice regular physical activity, take care of your sleep and avoid stress as much as possible. On the topic of food, Professor Walter Longo (an Italian-American gerontologist who teaches cell biology and genetics) spoke to our American colleagues at the New York Times a few days ago.

Who are the “5 Toxic Ps”?

For this longevity expert, humans could possibly live to 120 or 130 years, but on (at least) one condition: Drop the “5 Toxic Ps”.. What exactly is it? This alarming label actually refers to 5 foods that we eat regularly that do us more harm than good: Pizza, pasta, protein, potatoes and bread! Pizza Usually ultra-processed food: whether you buy it in the fresh or frozen section, it’s too fatty, too salty and/or too sweet, but it’s also too rich in nutrients, some of which may even be harmful to your health. is . Because we prefer them white (and not whole) and rather than overcooking them (instead of cooking them). Al dente), Pasta It is usually responsible for the increase in blood sugar. However, when they are regular, blood sugar peaks promote insulin resistance… which leads to (…).

