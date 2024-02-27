What is the standard in mmol?

Measuring blood sugar helps ensure that you do not have insulin resistance or diabetes. This rate is usually expressed in g/L or mmol/L. Here are the conversions and normal values.

Corresponds to blood sugar Blood sugar levels. When measured, it can be expressed either in g/L or in mmol/L. The values ​​are then different, so it’s important to know how to do the conversion. “Glucose is the most important sugar in our body, immediately tells us Gilles Mithieux, CNRS research director and researcher at the Inserm “Nutrition, Diabetes and Brain” laboratory. is glucose Essential for all cellular metabolism. This is the molecule that ensures the life of cells, and not just on an energetic level. Glucose is used to drive the entire cellular metabolism: everything depends on the conversion of glucose, as it can give all other important molecules, such as DNA or proteins.

What is a normal morning fasting blood sugar (in mmol)?

Normal blood sugar levels are average 5.5 mmol/L. as 1 g/L corresponds to 5.5 mmol/LWe can say that “Normal values ​​are 0.7 and 0.8 g/L, and up to 1 g/L“, mentions Gilles Mithieux.

What is the normal blood sugar level after a meal (in mmol)?

When we eat, blood sugar naturally rises and its levels vary greatly depending on the composition of our meals. “are values Different depending on the amount of sugar eaten. If you eat salad and green vegetables, the blood sugar level almost does not rise, because the amount of starch in these foods is low. On the other hand, if you eat a sandwich with ketchup sauce, the blood sugar level increases. average, Blood sugar can rise up to 2 g/L or up to 11 mmol/L during digestion. In fact, sugar represents 50% of our modern diet. We find it in the form of starch (slow sugars) or sucrose (fast sugars, sweet-tasting foods). Within a few hours, blood sugar returns to normal, between 0.9 and 1 g/L“, explains the researcher. However, remember that these average values ​​concern people who do not have insulin resistance.

Which level in mmol in case of hyperglycemia?

“Blood sugar starts to rise Unusually above 1.1 g/L, or 6.05 mmol/L, in the morning on an empty stomach. If blood sugar is above these values, the person is probably insulin resistant.“, our interlocutor answers. Diabetes is diagnosed if, on an empty stomach in the morning, the blood sugar level is 1.26 g/L, or about 7 mmol/L.

What level in mmol in case of hypoglycemia?

We talk about hypoglycemia when the glucose level is low 0.75 g/L or below 4 mmol/L. This rate is a normal lower limit. Symptoms of hypoglycemia include dizziness, nausea, vomiting and cold sweats. “These symptoms occur when blood sugar is below 0.5 g/L (2.75 mmol/L). If hypoglycemia lasts too long, the results can be fatal. Alerts the expert. In case of hypoglycemic discomfort“You should immediately give a sweetened drink such as a sugar cube or fruit juice to a person experiencing hypoglycemic discomfort. Thus, his blood sugar will rise very quickly“

Controlling your blood sugar levels is involved Healthy eating And practice regular physical activity. “Favor the healthiest lifestyle possible, with adequate physical activity, the best possible diet. Avoid processed food“, the expert recommends. To maintain a normal blood sugar level, it is advised to eat it Fresh fruits and green vegetables daily And limit processed foods in addition to exercising properly. “This lifestyle is also recommended by doctors for patients with early onset diabetes (between 1.20 and 1.25 g/L). The doctor will advise you to improve your diet and be less sedentary before prescribing medicines“Continues the researcher. In addition, it involves controlling your blood sugar levels Blood tests (glycemia, triglycerides) regularly as well Blood pressure taken by a doctor. If a family member already has diabetes, you are more likely to develop diabetes and these checks are even more important.