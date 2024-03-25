This job offer to earn €800 per day is attractive, but it is a scam

A new scam is being spread on WhatsApp to make victims depending on the lure of profit. If you get a message offering an easy job from home to earn €800, this is a trap.

© Pixabay

Criminals no longer hesitate to contact individuals directly through SMS or using instant messaging applications to trap their victims. If you’re a parent, you may very well receive an alarming message that makes you think your child needs help when in fact they want to take money from you.

Right now, scammers are using another lever on WhatsApp to trick you: greed. Don’t be fooled if a message tells you that You can earn €800 daily very easily.

A scam on WhatsApp promises you a remuneration of €800 per day

Even if you just want to earn money, Don’t fall into this new trap set by criminals on WhatsApp. In the message, they promise you a great professional opportunity that can help you earn huge amount daily.

” Hello, This is a part-time job recommended to you by Tempo-Team (…). With free training, you can instantly earn 200-800 euros by completing work tasks on the same day. Our job is simple: Use part of your free time every day to increase clicks on hotel reservations », indicates a message on signal-scams.

© Pixabay

The criminals assure that the proposal comes from Tempo-Team, a real Belgian temp agency whose identity has been stripped here. They promise that the mission can be done remotely To further arouse the interest of the potential victim.

During the conversation with the person, the scammers then try to retrieve their bank details. The scam is spreading on WhatsApp in Belgium, but French users are not protected from receiving malicious messages. If it reaches you, block the sender and delete the message from your app. You can also use WhatsApp’s new anti-spam feature.