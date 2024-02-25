What is this new label that should appear on packaging by summer?

The government announced on Thursday, through Consumer Affairs Minister, Olivia Grégoire, its intention to introduce new labeling on food products to inform consumers about the origin of ingredients.

By next summer, a new label must appear on the packaging of food products to inform consumers about the origin of the ingredients that make up the food. The announcement was made Thursday by the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Olivia Grégoire, who spoke on the microphone. Southern RadioDiscussion of this project “Original Score”.

” I suggest that agri-food industry stakeholders work together on this key topic of transparency in the coming weeks.”, she added. The aim is to encourage the consumption of local products to stimulate the French manufacturer as a priority. “Sometimes you decide to buy a little more expensive because it’s French”, the minister winked at the farmers. The government does not hide its ambition to establish this system. “On a voluntary basis”By next summer.

Encourage consumption of local food products

” Today, you take mayonnaise, the label indicates eggs of French origin, but nothing about the oil, which nevertheless constitutes 70% of the product »The Minister’s Office, for example, is cited by TF1. “The idea is not to be judgmental, but to give consumers all the information they need so they can make an informed choice. “, Explain communicators.

In passing, it is revealed that the first version of the logo will be proposed to serve as a basis for discussion. Discussions should be extended to those who volunteer to subscribe to the project. Bersi is already planning a consultation framework that should bring together manufacturers, distributors and consumer associations. This will be achieved from mid-March to establish a consensus outline of the indicator that will highlight products with more ingredients of European or French origin, explains Southern Radio.

“Those who will adopt it quickly are the players whose almost all components are of French origin (…) But it will then be adopted by other companies, because if some display it and others do not, the consumer will inevitably question the origin of the product on which nothing is specified. “, Hopes for widespread support for the system puts Olivia Gregoire’s office.

And to make it clear “This discussion will take place at the European level, so we can expect and show that we can achieve something beneficial for our customers and our farmers”, By explaining that “O‘There is an obligation, we need a European regulation so that all producers have the same barrier.’ Please note that the measure can only be mandatory if it is adopted by Brussels, which should take an interest in it by 2025.