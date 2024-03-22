Greenlee raises funds to help with the environmental transition

Aligned with EU objectives

Greenlee was founded in 2019 by Alexis Normand and Mathieu Vegreville, of Wingings, as well as Arnaud Delubec, former head of digital communications at the Prime Minister’s Office. Born out of an ambition to make carbon impact tangible through applications for individuals, It was opened to SMEs in 2021 With funding of 2.5 million euros. With this funding of 49 million euros, Greenley is set to democratize carbon accounting. ” Soon, tracking CO2 emissions will become as routine as financial management », confides co-founder Alexis Normand.

Stricter regulations on CO2 emissions benefit Greenley. Europe, with its CSRD directive, and the United States, through action by the SEC, will impose a favorable framework for the expansion of carbon accounting. The European Union aims to be carbon neutral by 2050. Greenlee thus positions itself as a key player for businesses. With an annual turnover of more than 10 million dollarss, Greenlee plans to use this new investment to expand internationally and reach a wider variety of businesses.

Greenlee aims to be a global market leader



Greenlee is not alone in this market. For example, Sweep is also emerging as a major player. however, With 2,000 clients under her belt and a clear vision, Greenlee isn’t afraid of competition. This fundraising supports Greenlee’s ambitious ambition to become a world leader. ” Our objective? 1 billion tCO2e reduction by 2030 », Ambition Alexis Normand.

Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a key role in Greenlee’s strategy, which aims to automate and refine emissions analysis. This can enable more efficient and accessible management of carbon accounting, allowing smaller companies to comply with regulatory requirements while working for the environment. Greenlee proves that the tech sector can contribute to a truly global cause: the fight against global warming.



