This is a bang for the buck for an affordable smartphone

Nothing seems to have succeeded in his gamble with the phone (2a). Just launched (and already tested in our column), the smartphone is shaking up the counters of the young company. On the X, Nothing says it sold 60,000 units of its affordable smartphone in just under an hour.

Carl Pei later confirmed that there was nothing 100,000 smartphones were sold In just 24 hours. An important step for the young company, which launched the third smartphone in its history. Phone (2a) is off to a better start than its predecessor, which can be explained especially by its position. It is more affordable than Phone (1) and Phone (2), allowing Model Nothing to quickly build a name and reputation.

The London-based firm quickly made a name for itself, attracting investors such as Tony Fadel and Kevin Lynn. The former is considered the father of the iPod while the latter co-founded Twitch.

An identity, a marketing campaign… and a believable smartphone

One of the characteristics of Nothing is that it quickly gained a strong identity. Behind an interesting name (Nothing means “nothing” in French) and controlled communication, the brand presented a transparent technology project. This also includes a specific design, which is far from what the competition offers.

This recipe convinced us of the Phone (2a), a smartphone with a neat design and one of the best value for money right now. Launched at 349 euros, it is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen displaying Full HD+ up to 120 Hz. Under the hood, the phone (2a) offers 8 to 12 GB of RAM and 128 to 256 GB of Dimensity 7200 Pro. Collection.

The photo part is based on a dual 50 megapixel sensor, a wide-angle that works as the main module (f/1.9, OIS) and an ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2). On the front, nothing has a 32 Mpx (f/2.2) camera. Finally, there is a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 45W fast charging.

After a promising start, nothing will be convincing in the long run against other mid-range smartphones. Competition is tough with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13, don’t forget Samsung’s Galaxy A or Google Pixel 7a.

