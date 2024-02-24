Up to -50% off Switch Exclusive Sale on Amazon: Treat Yourself!

Gamer friends and pop culture enthusiasts, rejoice! Amazon is offering an amazing promotion with up to 50% discount on select Nintendo Switch games! You will be able to enjoy titles published by Nintendo, which are usually not heavily promoted.

Now is the perfect time to add physical versions of acclaimed Switch games to your collection, like the glorious Super Mario Odyssey, now just $40 instead of $60. You can also find Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby’s Dreamland Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake for just $40 each. Additionally, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available for $30 instead of $60.

If you prefer digital gaming, Amazon is offering discounted eShop codes for other titles, including those mentioned above, as well as Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Metroid Dread, Fire Emblem Engage and more. All of these games are available for $40, a 33% discount from their usual price of $60. Don’t miss this opportunity and check out the full list of Nintendo Switch games on sale below.