LEGO Fortnite players are furious as the game’s latest update appears to have removed this massive XP bonus

Available for a few months now, LEGO Fortnite mode continues to appeal to Battle Royale Fortnite players. But since the last update, Update 29.00Some points are starting to get annoying, including the removal of this tip that allows you to easily earn XP…

The latest Fortnite update removed this handy tip

If you didn’t know yet, Battle Royale Fortnite offers a new Battle Pass with over a hundred rewards to unlock in each of its seasons. To be clear, we can almost even say that it is the Epic Games title that has democratized the latter because since the appearance of BR, many other games have also introduced the Battle Pass system.

But in any case, to benefit from Battle Pass rewards, you must first unlock them, and to do this you must earn XP, lots of XP. And recently, the LEGO Fortnite mod came in handy for this. indeed, Players make their little lives through the sandbox by completing challenges and earn XP very easily. But today it is a completely different story…

I played for about an hour. I expected to gain at least one level… but I’m at the same level as when I reached (…) I maxed last season so I didn’t really need the EXP so I didn’t touch it, but Now it’s a new season and I was going to start a new world and have some fun… but I don’t see the point in playing this mod if it actively hinders my progress in the battle pass.

I played Lego Fortnite for about 30 minutes after the update finally worked. After returning to the lobby I have zero XP. I hope this is a temporary bug and not a permanent change. I don’t plan to buy Battlepass, otherwise I think I won’t buy it.

It is in fact through the social network Reddit Many players wondered if the fact of not having XP after playing LEGO Fortnite was a bug or a real change after the update.. And if we look at the different comments, we will have the beginnings of an answer…

Bug or real change?

As we can read here through various publications, it seems that this is, fortunately, just a mistake. Indeed, many players have statedThis was an issue and as of this writing, the developers are looking to fix the situation.

I have read that this is a problem and they are working to fix it. I also saw a pop up on the homepage saying that there is a problem with creative mods in XP and they are trying to fix it.

From now on, we will have to be patient before this is all resolved once and for all.