Business

This government error creates a real headache for owners

Photo of Admin Admin7 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Decryption – Ambiguity regarding the taxation of Airbnb rentals is troubling for owners who don’t always know which tax regime to choose. An update on what you need to know.

It’s a funny mistake. Last December, the government used 49-3 to pass the 2024 budget. Problem: Within this budget is a text that aligns all tax regimes for furnished rentals (short and long term) with vacant rentals. For furnished rentals, tax reductions on rental income can rise to 50% or even 71% in the case of so-called “classified” accommodation (rural lodges, guest rooms or even “star” apartments) up to a limit of 77,700 euros. Rental income. On the contraryThe tax regime for vacant rentals, which the government plans to normalize, is much less favorable: a 30% reduction, up to a €15,000 rental income limit for owners who have opted for a flat-rate regime (as opposed to a real-price regime).

Enough for owners who earn more than 15,000 euros per year and who could be big losers from this reform. “If the reduction is reduced to 30%, the owner, who earned 15,000 euros in 2023, will have to pay 1,416 euros more in tax in 2024 compared to a 50% reduction. In the case of an owner earning 50,000 euros, the additional tax should be more than 4,700 euros (if we take the average income tax rate of 30%).», underlines Aurelie Sultan, lawyer specialist in wealth taxation at Demeuzoy Avocats. This unprecedented situation is enough to create confusion in the minds of owners who had to make a crucial choice while declaring their income from April. So, which tax regime should you choose and what strategy should you adopt?

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 68% left to find.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? Enter

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin7 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Today’s Analyst Opinions: Hermes, Kering, Air France-KLM, Equassence, Mersenne, Richemont, SMCP… – 02/07/2024

February 7, 2024

Here’s the electric Lancia Ypsilon, a premium Peugeot E-208 with funny equipment

February 14, 2024

They announce the closing of these stores in the United States during 2024

January 9, 2024

Finally to comply and respond to the market, Perrier is launching a new range of flavored waters in Verges in Gard.

January 29, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button