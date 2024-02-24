The electric Renault 5 puts on a show ahead of its time: here it is in photos

As the Geneva Motor Show prepares to open its doors, the electric Renault 5 is already online. Some photos were posted on a forum.

It was almost a surprise that we got a preview of the electric Renault 5, before its big official announcement at the Geneva Motor Show.

Leaked photos

Thanks to a few leaked photos on a forum (picked up by the English media Auto car), we can take a look at this electric car that has been in our sights for two years in a concept version. And at least we can say that it has retained its appeal while turning to the realities of mass production.

We already know that the prototype was successful, but going from dream to reality often involves making some concessions. Goodbye to ultra-futuristic retro cameras, a choice guided more precisely by wallet than aesthetics. And then, we had to make room for some protection at the plate and back to respect the rules of the game.

But there is a nice surprise ahead. The charging port, which was hidden under the hood, has moved to the fender. More practical, undoubtedly, and it in no way detracts from the hood’s neat appearance. A little extra hatch also serves as a clever charge indicator.

The headlights have also been given a bit of a facelift, with slight changes with a lighter signature and daytime running lights that look really classy, ​​well integrated near the grille.

Inside, it’s a bit like time travel, but with screens. We get a slightly more modern feel, especially with the landscape version screen that sits in the middle.

And the surprising thing is that Google Automotive has been given a fresh look exclusively by Renault. Between the USB port, wireless charger, and storage space, we’re pretty spoiled.