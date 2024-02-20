Business

Many customers have been hacked, 500,000 people will be affected

Gray hat hacker group LulzSec claimed the hack of EDF and announced that 500,000 customers had been hacked. The French public company confirms that some accounts have been compromised.

  • Hackers from the Lulzsec group announced that 500,000 EDF customer accounts had been hacked.
  • EDF confirms that some customers have been hacked with illegal connections
  • There is no indication that the hackers actually hacked the 500,000 accounts they claim

Clearly, hacks of French public companies have continued in recent days. EDF is affected through illegal connections This information is originally reported by Numerama. The attack was allegedly carried out by Lulzsec, to whom we owe the recent theft of CAF beneficiaries’ private data.

LulzSec announces hack of 500,000 EDF accounts

As EDF points out to our colleagues, this hack “Twenty illegal connections In spaces dedicated to its professional and community clients (entreprises-collectivités.edf.fr)” So as a precaution, remember to change your password. For the moment, the French public company “Analysis required for qualifies the extent of settlement and return to normal

While waiting for things to return to normal, EDF announces that its site is under maintenance. As with the hacking of Viamedis and Almeris, and according to the rules of the National Commission for Information Technology and Liberties (CNIL), People affected by this hack will be contacted.

Lulzsack is a group that has been around since 2011

Lulzsec boasts on Twitter of being at the root of this attack against EDF, followed by CAF. This group, born in 2011 and brings together Gray hats, has in the past pirated Fox, Sony Music Japan and Europe, Nintendo and Sega. For the moment though, You have to take the hackers’ statements with a grain of salt. Nothing indicates they actually hacked 500,000 accounts as they advertised on X. EDF talks about only a few illegal connections.

If the data is indeed stolen, Hackers will be tempted to use the collected personal information to conduct phishing campaigns. Even more if these elements are crossed with previous hacks. Pay close attention to the text messages and emails you receive in the coming weeks.

