This doctor’s advice goes so badly, he unpublishes his words

He meant well but it was better to keep quiet…

The bells are getting ready to ring this Easter weekend. Young and old will be able to taste the delicious chocolate left behind. But the medical director of the English public health system NHS Dr. Andrew Kelso warns, beware of egg-poaching enthusiasm. “Many do not realize thatA medium chocolate egg Contains approx Three-quarters of the daily calorie intake Recommended for adults (approximately 2500 kcal for male/2200 kcal for female). At a time like this, when we are seeing a significant increase in obesity and type 2 diabetes as well as cases of tooth decay, I tell people to enjoy their Easter eggs in moderation and resist the urge Eat the whole egg in one sitting” He made the recommendation in an article published on the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex website, which has since been removed.

“Leave People Alone”

A former neurologist also pointed that out “In addition to Easter eggs, many people will gather with family and friends for this special occasion, which leads to eating more cake and cookies. Combined, it all adds up. Lots of sugar and extra calories that do our body no good. Enjoy your sweet treats, but don’t overdo it.” A message seen by many internet users as highly unethical and inappropriate from a state representative. “This doctor obviously has a lot of free time Such a silly visit, A user’s reaction on Facebook. We all know that too much chocolate can lead to diabetes, weight gain and tooth decay, and maybe half the problems would be if people saw a doctor or dentist.”

on social networkAnother said that Dr. He will eat after listening to Andrew Kelso’s advice “Like 3 whole Easter eggs at once”. “Leave People Alone”, “You are not my mother” Can also be read in the reactions. We understand that Internet users do not plan to restrict themselves for Easter. For those who (still) want to limit the damage, remember that the most caloric chocolates are white, milk and milk praline chocolate. 560 calories in 100 grams only). Take a look at the labels, “Calorie” and “Calorie” lines.Carbohydrates“, you will be surprised…