Foods that you should never take out of the refrigerator because they immediately attract cockroaches – Tuxboard

Help, are the cockroaches back? Be careful never to take these foods out of the refrigerator as they attract these insects!

you have the cockroach Want to get rid of it at home and as quickly as possible? SO Never leave this food in your kitchen.

How to get rid of cockroaches?

They are the pain of all French people. The the cockroach Their reputation, their extraordinary appearance and their speed are feared! Next to these critters, spiders become instantly more adorable.

Considered inauspicious, they multiply by hundreds. Moreover, it is advisable to thoroughly disinfect the shoes that crush them to avoid the spread of eggs. The the cockroach Found in every room of the house.

Be it in the bathroom, toilet, living room or kitchen. They like to go into cracks in walls, on floors or in trash cans. Often, it is so difficult to get rid of that you have to call the company.

This one puts a toxic product only for these critters. This is a process that is not immediate, as it takes several visits by specialists to get rid of these pests.

But it comes at a cost! So, there are many solutions to get rid of them. Like pesticides that neutralize them at the moment. However, they are not effective in the long run. Because they don’t remove the source of the problem.

They are also very bad for your health, as they can cause allergies… Be careful with their use if you have pets.

In this article, discover this other possibility that allows you to remove them permanently. We explain how boric acid helps kill the cockroach very quickly.

It is important not to leave food lying around in the kitchen to prevent this type of life from entering the house. Here are the foods you should absolutely leave in the refrigerator so as not to attract them.

Food not to leave exposed

The the cockroach There is only one goal: to find a suitable place for their existence. So it is a place where food is plentiful. Therefore, food attracts their attention.

That’s why you should always remember to cover your food. Because these germs will more quickly come into contact with the products you eat.

So be careful! Because in this way they can transmit viral and serious diseases. For example, the the cockroach May cause poisoning. or diarrhoea… and many other illnesses with serious consequences.

Because they leave feces all over the house. This releases a chemical that acts as a message to attract other cockroaches. And that’s not all!

There is one type of food that you should definitely not take out of the fridge. This then concerns all starch based products. And all the sweet ones. There is also fat and meat which they love very much.

To avoid the arrival of the cockroachIt is also very important to keep your house clean all the time. Clean the sink, and don’t leave anything in there. Also remember to clean the fridge thoroughly and cover all food with cling film.

After that, you also need to repair all plumbing and irrigation leaks. And of course, it’s important to throw away all the trash inside the container.