This detail about tampons and sanitary napkins should grab your attention from April 1

A woman uses 6,000 to 13,000 disposable intimate protection products during her lifetime.

It has been a hot topic for many years: composition Feminine hygiene products and risks That they can cause for health. Depends on Scientific views National Agency for National Food Safety (ANSES), a Decree will come into force on April 1, 2024 For better information on these intimate security products. This decree sets a new Responsibilities To include in their packaging and instructions for use: “Information about design and good practices for using intimate protection products both internally and externally is essential to prevent the risk of toxic shock syndrome” DGCCRF (Directorate General for Competition, Consumption and Fraud Repression) suggests in a press release published on March 8.

What is changing?

From April 1, manufacturers and those responsible for placing them on the market must specify on the labeling and/or instructions for use of tampons, napkins, Panty liners, Menstrual underwear for small children or womenMenstrual cups and menstrual sponges, Three categories of information the following:

A list of ingredients and for each of them, this Details of substances and materials contained Mention of conditions of use and precautions (cleanliness, Maximum wear time…) Possibilities Adverse effects (itching, intolerance, allergy, microtrauma) or More serious effects such as menstrual toxic shock syndrome

Until now, this information was not mandatory and therefore not systematically displayed on these products. From now on, women will have to pay special attention to protect themselves as much as possible from the risk of complications associated with the misuse of their sanitary protection, especially in toxic shock. Evaluated by Inserm at About a hundred cases per yearThis syndrome is mainly caused byUse of periodic protection Internal, i.e. tampons and menstrual cups. It is caused by the release into the blood of a Bacterial toxins. causing the syndrome high feverFeatures like the flu Or even one rashes can go up to Organ failure. In the most severe cases, complications may occurAmputationAlso death.

The decree also provides for the provision of remedial information in the event of Distance sailing Or Unit distribution For example in the toilet or at the dispenser during donation. Despite coming into effect on April 1, the delayStock flow has already been placed on the market Valid until December 31, 2024. DGCCRF will be vigilant in implementing this decree Regular check up Compliance with product composition and information on packaging. The customers is Invited to report Any customer issue on the SignalConso Site or Application, particularly regarding the display of information on intimate security products.