This customer orders a Burger King sandwich and makes a scary discovery – a tuxboard

This is the surprising discovery a Burger King customer made while eating his burger. He found a pencil there!

This Alsatian customer had a bad experience Burger King, which he will never forget! While eating a sandwich, he came across a pencil. But it paid off… very mildly!

Tragedy at Burger King

The 56-year-old Alsatian was extremely hungry. So he went to a fast-food chain Burger KingTo order a large burger.

But while he was enjoying his sandwich at a restaurant in Altkirch (Haute-Rhin), he made a discovery that left him speechless! He was so shocked by the affair that he told the story to Le Parisien.

Last December 10, while he was eating his burger, he noticed a hard object. ” On the second bite, I said to myself, hey, there’s a bone.…”, he told our colleagues at Le Parisien.

No, it wasn’t a bone, but a child’s pencil! ” The emotion was well camouflaged, nothing sticking out of the paper. Fortunately I started it sideways, and not in the direction of the pencil “, he continues.

The fifty year old was very surprised by this surprising discovery. So he reported his bad experience at the counter Burger King, to make pencils and cheeseburgers. In total, the value amounts to 2.90 euros.

Immediately, the management of the franchise regretted the invention of this marker intended for children. “A little kid comes up and tells me if he can convince you, our pencils are edible! “, he said.

SO Burger King The man decided to compensate for this unusual mishap… so the computer scientist got a new cheeseburger as compensation.

And that’s not all! Because the manager also offered him a free menu during his next visit. However, he is yet to see the color of this gift.

A return that does not pass

But the Alsatian customer is not happy. He decided not to stop there! The next day, he contacted customer service Burger King France. In an email, he attached an invoice and photos of his meal to back up his claim.

Burger King Convict wanted to know all about the burger. Finally, four months later, the firm sent the man a new letter.

“Please be aware that any suspicion of foreign entities in our products is treated with the utmost seriousness. Customer service clarified that the complaint was transmitted to the teams as well as the manager, “so that this does not happen again”.

Burger King wants to forgive So the brand sent this customer a voucher worth around 8 to 12 euros. But the latter believes the return is “a bit ridiculous” given the losses in its cheeseburgers.

“I was expecting at least a bigger menu. Even a membership card for six months… I don’t think I’ve wasted them, it’s impossible to eat fast food every day! »

“My colleagues told me that in the United States, I could have sued them to earn thousands of dollars.” Because this kind of judicial practice is very common across the Atlantic.

This customer has no choice but to accept this decision. But he still took the liberty of sending two letters to the health authorities. He has no feedback yet.