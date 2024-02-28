Transport: A few tips from SNCF to increase prices SNCF reported a profit of 1.3 billion euros in 2023, which is significantly lower than in 2022. On closer inspection, the company sensibly raises its prices. investigation. – (France 2)

While SNCF promised to limit price increases, they rose significantly on certain lines. With the benefit card, prices are certainly limited, but the ceiling has exploded: a maximum of 39 euros for Paris-Rance in February 2023, 49 euros in September 2023 and 69 euros today. SNCF has wisely changed its calculation method. Earlier to set the ceiling price for travel, it was based on the shortest travel time. Now it looks at the average time.

“Passengers” in the viewfinder?

Five TGV lines saw their ceiling prices rise in January 2024. “Most holders of travel benefits cards at less than term value”, comments for his part SNCF Voyageurs. The company also takes money from subscribers to increase its profits. With 3,000 people from Tours who go to Paris every week, subscriptions are constantly increasing: 15% in one year. “We want to separate ourselves from passengers, because this kind of subscription is not interesting for SNCF, they prefer to have customers who buy full tickets directly”, analyzes one of them. raises which raises questions, while the company continues to make profits.

Among our sources:

knowledgable (Paid Article)

TGV Tours-Paris Users Association

SNCF Voyageurs

A non-exhaustive list.