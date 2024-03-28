This camera captures 156.3 trillion images per second!

Researchers are constantly trying to observe phenomena on infinitely smaller scales, in terms of size or time. For time, it is necessary to create a camera capable of recording images on it SpeedSpeed It is almost impossible to imagine. In late 2018, Caltech introduced a camera capable of recording 10,000 billion images per second.

The National Institute for Scientific Research (INRS) in Canada has just announced that it has built a camera 15 times faster, capable of capturing 156.3 trillion images per second. They named their device SCARF, for swept-coded aperture real-time femtophotography.

The patented technology will soon be commercialized

This achievement is all the more impressive because the researchers used existing components, including a CCD sensor, which significantly limits its cost. Researchers summarize the operation as: Ultra-fast all-optical scanning of static coded apertures while recording ultra-fast events The technique is detailed in an article published in the journal Nature Communications.

Such cameras would allow scientists in many fields to study phenomena that are too brief for standard cameras. SCARF managed to captureexploitationexploitation transient in a SemiconductorSemiconductor as well as ultra-rapid demagnetization of a alloyalloy The metallurgical researchers are working with companies Axis Photonics and Fu-Cycle to develop marketable versions of this already-patented technology.