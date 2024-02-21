Brico Depot offers you TITAN Drill and Impact Driver at an attractive price!

Share, it’s good for morale!

The percussion drill combines the rotation of a traditional drill with a hammering effect, which allows drilling on particularly dense surfaces. Additionally, Brico Dépôt provides you with this cordless drill and impact driver, offered at an attractive price.

What are the benefits of an impact drill?

Impact drills Outpaces traditional models in terms of speed and versatilityCapable of drilling through a variety of materials including masonry and rock.

to read

Ikea offers you its essential furniture for a practical and modern bathroom!



These tools Also offers adjustable torque and speed settingsThus giving you more control over your drilling work.

Achieving quality exercise Ensures security and peace of mind in your daily activities.

Brico Depot: TITAN Cordless Drill

This model, on sale at Brico Depot, works thanks to that Rechargeable lithium batteryEnsures long term use.

with it Two drilling speedsIt offers great flexibility, whether you work with wood, metal or concrete.

to read

Cdiscount: Effortless weeding with the FISKARS telescopic weeder!



Integrated LED lighting Allows operation even in low light conditions.

When you shop, Brico Depot caters to you 71 AccessoriesThus guarantees The functionality and reliability of this tool for all your projects.

Offer contents with purchase of impact drill

In addition to the device, the bundle includes:

71 Accessories

Two Titan TXP 2.0 Ah batteries

A fast charger with a capacity of 2.4 Ah

A carrying case

Find this device at Brico Depot starting February 23, 2024 Priced at €72.90.

to read

Leroy Merlin: Transform your storage space at a bargain price with this fabric wardrobe!



A few precautions to take while using this device

Some precautions are recommended while using this tool:

Make sure you Work in a well-ventilated area .

. Wear protective equipment enough

enough Ensure that the material to be drilled is properly secured To avoid any movement.

To avoid any movement. For wired models, Check that the cable is not tangled and is properly connected to a grounded outlet.

and is properly connected to a grounded outlet. Avoid forcing the drill bit ; Let it move at its own pace. Too much force can cause it to overheat, while too little force can cause it to slip.

; Let it move at its own pace. Too much force can cause it to overheat, while too little force can cause it to slip. Start drilling slowlyThen accelerate slowly.