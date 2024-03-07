This airborne particle may be a cause of Alzheimer’s

Read Time: 2 min – Spotted on Futurism

New research led by the Australian Technological University has been carried out on tiny magnetic particles floating in the air around us. Published in the journal Science Direct, the results could help scientists understand the causes of Alzheimer’s disease, says Futurism.

Indeed, despite numerous researches on this degenerative disease that affects 900,000 people in France, experts do not really know its origin. “They do know, however, that a small percentage of people who develop the disease have inherited it, which means that most people got it some other way.”underlines the futurism.

From the exhaust pipe to the brain

Previous studies have shown that living in highly polluted areas is a risk factor for developing the disease. The professors behind the discovery then began exploring the effects of air pollution on the brains of mice. Young mice were exposed to nanoparticles of magnetite, iron and diesel hydrocarbons for four months. The team then observed the formation of amyloid plaques (lesions in the brain associated with the disease) as well as behavioral changes, such as memory loss and disorientation.

The researchers also found that neurons in mice and us responded when exposed to magnetite, causing “Inflammation and Oxidative Stress, Two Factors Contributing to Dementia”, underlines the media. Magnetite is a very common industrial product, also found in vehicle exhaust. Small particles of pollutants accumulate in the brain and affect the cognitive function of individuals.