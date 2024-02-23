5 Signs You Need to Take Your Child to a Cardiologist
1 in 100 babies are born with a heart defect. These congenital pathologies are the most common forms of heart disease in children. However, some young people may also develop heart problems as they grow older.
Deputy Head of Department of Outpatient Cardiology at Children’s National Hospital (USA). Detailed information on Annette Unsong’s website Northern Virginia Magazine5 signs that may indicate cardiovascular problems in children and should consult a doctor.
Baby: 5 signs that could indicate a heart in trouble
To develop well, a baby’s heart needs to be healthy… or benefit from prompt and appropriate care if the organ fails. For an American doctor, there are 5 main indicators that indicate that a meeting with a pediatrician is recommended:
- Family history: If some family members have heart problems, it is advisable to discuss it with the doctor. Indeed, depending on the pathology, children may also be at higher risk of developing heart problems. A healthcare professional will then perform an in-depth examination if necessary.
- Chest pain or discomfort: “If your child is experiencing persistent, unexplained chest pain or discomfort, this may be a cause for concern. However, many other less serious conditions can also cause chest pain, so it’s important to see your child’s doctor first. Assessment for appropriate treatment”Expert explains.
- Shortness of breath: As in adults, persistent or unexplained shortness of breath can be a sign of a cardiovascular problem.
- Dizziness or fainting with exertion: If your child experiences dizziness, fainting or chest pain during or after running, playing or exercising, it is important to seek advice.
- Irregular heartbeat: “If your child has an irregular heartbeat, palpitations or episodes of fainting, it may warrant further investigation to determine the cause”The cardiologist adds.
Heart: Physiological abilities in anxious decline
For many years, health professionals have observed an alarming decline in children’s cardiovascular fitness. In February 2023, a study funded by the Ministry of Sports and Matmut on the increase in sedentary lifestyle among teenagers showed a significant decline in physical abilities. Researchers who tested 9,000 middle school students aged 10 to 12 calculated that their average maximum running speed was 10.2 km/h. Thus, boys have lost 1 km/h and girls 0.6 km/h since 1987.
“The statistics are very bad, because at least, the physical capacity should be stable. Today, a 65-year-old subject who is active, without being sporty, will do better than a young person”, commented Professor Francois Carr when the research was released. He added: “Three out of five children entering 6th grade do not know how to do four hopping jumps. One study shows that overweight children, between the ages of 4 and 12, all have cardiovascular accidents before the age of 40. Our middle school students, diabetics, Their blood pressure and cholesterol levels are higher than they were in 1987. They are preparing for their heart attack, it’s a real time bomb!”