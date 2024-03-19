Health. What is this mysterious STI that has increased by 58% in Europe?

The European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) last week warned of an alarming increase in sexually transmitted infections in the European Union.

Thus, in 2022, cases of gonorrhea (or gonorrhea) have increased by 48%, cases of syphilis by 34% and cases of bacterial chlamydia infection by 16%.

Correspondingly, in total, there were 70,881 confirmed cases of gonorrhea, 35,391 cases of syphilis and 216,508 cases of chlamydia infection. So much for the most common sexually transmitted infections.

Another STI, lymphogranulomatosis venereum (LGV) is little known and rare. However, during the study period, the number of cases increased by 58% between 2021 and 2022, with 2,059 cases.

And the ECDC estimated in its report that the number of cases in many European countries has been underestimated. Four countries alone account for 84% of reported contamination: Spain and the Netherlands in first place, but also France and Belgium to a lesser extent.